Model Daria Werbowy Is Back as the Face of Sabato De Sarno’s Debut Gucci Campaign

Daria Werbowy is back as the new face of Gucci, all thanks to creative director Sabato De Sarno.

“Daria, we started together in this business in 2003, and here you are with me at the beginning of this new adventure. David, you pictured her at the debut, now you are behind the camera for her comeback,” De Sarno posted on Instagram, with a look at an upcoming high jewelry Gucci campaign.

The ad was shot by David Sims on location at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Werbowy, the 39-year-old Canadian-Ukrainian model, took a step back from modeling in 2016. It was in the early aughts where she gained the most notoriety, walking the catwalks for Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Chanel and more major fashion houses. She notably appeared in a 2004 campaign for Tom Ford’s Gucci, but she became best known as the face and muse for Phoebe Philo’s Céline.

It’s a big move for De Sarno’s debut Gucci campaign and the fashion industry is showing its excitement. Amina Muaddi, Carine Roitfeld, Guram Gvasalia, Pierpaolo Piccioli and more power players all commented and applauded the photo posted to Instagram.

Prior to joining Gucci in January, the designer has held posts at Valentino since 2009. De Sarno also held design roles at Dolce & Gabbana, cashmere manufacturer Annapurna S.p.A. and Prada. He will be the fourth non-Gucci-family creative director in the brand’s history, following Alessandro Michele, Frida Giannini and Tom Ford.