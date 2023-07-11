Crocs Adds New Terry Cloth Clog With Spinning Sensory Jibbitz to ‘Zen Garden’ Collection

Crocs added a new clog style to their “Zen Garden” collection featuring a colorful design and terry cloth on both its outsole and heel strap.

The new footwear retails for $67 and comes in men’s and women’s sizes. Additionally, the clog features textured pull tabs that make them easy to get on and off and non-slip tread, similarly found in Crocs’ “Crocs at Work” collection.

Crocs “Zen Garden” Adjustable Terry Cloth clog. Crocs

Uniquely, the shoe also comes with a yellow and orange floral Jibbitz charm that spins. The collection already included a rage of Jibbitz inspired by sensory toys like fidget spinners and pop-its.

Beyond the adjustable clog, the “Zen Garden” collection also includes terry cloth slides and non-adjustable clog styles.

Crocs “Zen Garden” Adjustable Terry Cloth clog. Crocs

Crocs’ “Zen Garden” adjustable terry cloth clog, along with the rest of the collection, is available for purchase now on Crocs’ website.

This has been a big year for Crocs so far. The brand has released a wide range of new and unique silhouettes, expanding its footwear horizons in the process. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

PHOTOS: Take a look at all of the celebrity Crocs collaborations you should know about.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Clogs for Women