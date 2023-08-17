Crocs Announces New Discount After ‘Shoe-Sized Rats’ Go Viral on TikTok

Crocs is leaning into its latest viral moment with a timely new discount.

The FNAA-winning shoe brand has announced on Instagram that everything on its U.S. website will be discounted by 28% until 12:00 a.m. EST on Friday, Aug. 18, with code “crocsizedrats.” The occasion follows Crocs’ mention in a new TikTok video marking the first rat extermination “Anti-Rat Day of Action” in New York City — where a resident shared the shoes’ comparison to the rodents’ size, according to CBS New York.

“We’ve had rats the size of Crocs just running up and down the street,” resident Ruth McDaniels told the outlet. “Like a Croc shoe? An average size eight, running up and down the street.”

To humorously celebrate the occasion, Crocs‘ own Instagram account made its own Reel with imagery dropping side-by-side next to the original video, showing an “NYC Rat Starter Pack”: a Crocs Classic clog in size 8, an overflowing trash can and an alleyway strewn with litter.

The “Anti-Rat Day of Action” has stemmed from efforts to bring rat-infested boroughs additional funding to help while they work to reduce the rodents’ presence. In July, Mayor Eric Adams also declared that rat reduction was succeeding by lowering the amount of time that trash is left on curbs in the city, according to CBS New York.

Crocs’ comparison to the animals is the label’s latest headline-making moment. This week, the brand announced its new Mellow clog collaboration with Palace Skateboards, as well as the restock online of its popular Lightning McQueen-themed “Cars” Classic Clogs.