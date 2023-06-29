Lil Nas X Models Crocs Heels & Platform Clogs in New Ambassadorship Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Crocs is going sky-high this season with a little help from Lil Nas X.

The musician has just been named as the FNAA-winning brand’s newest global ambassador to kick off summer. For the occasion, Lil Nas X stars in an accompanying campaign highlighting the label’s new Height Collection — which, true to its name, features a range of new styles focused on comfortably elevating customers’ heights.

The first shot finds the “Call Me By Your Name” singer in a two-toned blue denim tank top, choker and wide-legged pants, accented throughout with silver metal zippers, eyelets and various straps.

Lil Nas X stars in Crocs’ Height Collection campaign. Courtesy of Crocs

Coordinating with the utilitarian look are a set of Crocs’ newest Mega Crush Clogs — the $75 style is revamped in a white-topped Color Dip style, which notably features further exaggerated rubber treads and rounded outsoles in a mix of tonal pink, red and green ombré hues.

“I’m always all about taking things to the next level, so I’m super excited to partner with Crocs on this new height collection,” the musician said in a statement. “These new styles are so sick and I know everyone’s going to love them!”

Crocs’ Siren clogs. Courtesy of Crocs

One of the most notable shots, however, finds Lil Nas in a set of one of Crocs‘ most hotly debated new shoes: the Siren clogs. The $75 close-toed foam style takes the form of Crocs’ classic round-toed clogs, with a notable difference: its soles are altered with molded TPU heel cups and completed by thick platform soles and 3.6-inch block heels. The silhouette comes in a primary palette of matte black, white or pink.

Lil Nas X stars in Crocs’ Height Collection campaign. Courtesy of Crocs

The Barbie-worthy pink set is modeled by the musician in another part of the campaign, whimsically paired with a multicolored crystal mesh top and matte purple acid-washed jeans, overdyed in a vibrant shade of bubblegum pink.

The same heeled shoe is also cast in a monochrome dark cherry hue in an $85 Siren Chain clog, where the style is given a slight edge from a thick matte chain embellishment lining its shaft.

Crocs’ Siren Chain clogs. Courtesy of Crocs

Rounding out the height-boosting new Crocs range is the new Crush slide, a slip-on style that features Crocs’ staple allover foam and perforated uppers in a slip-on slide silhouette, complete with thick, rounded 2-inch platform soles for a practical height boost.

Crocs’ new Height Collection is now available on its website.