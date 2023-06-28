You Can Now Propose With a Crocs Engagement Ring Charm

Say “Yes” to the Crocs. British fine jewelry brand Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery has leaned into the FNAA-winning brand’s popularity to release a new jewelry piece: an engagement ring charm, intended to be worn through the perforated holes of the label’s signature foam clogs and other footwear.

Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery’s custom engagement ring, made to fit in Crocs. Courtesy of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery

The resulting piece is a $1,927 engagement ring set in silver, which features sparkling lab-grown diamonds forming a halo around a 1.10-carat green sapphire. For added security, it also includes flat back screws that can be securely attached to one’s Crocs.

The piece, which can be made-to-order in 6 to 8 weeks, is also part of a customizable service where customers can incorporate whichever metal and gemstone they choose in their Crocs engagement ring — which includes salt and pepper diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, tourmalines and teal sapphires.

Flinn’s work with the label stemmed from a rise in “wedding Crocs” searches on Google — which have risen by 23% within the last year, according to a brand statement.

“Our talented CAD designer has created a real, manufacturable model of a Crocs Charm, that can be customized to create your partner’s perfect engagement charm,” said Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery, in a statement. “We love pushing the boundaries of jewelry here at JF HQ, and we’re looking for fellow rule-breakers to create something completely unique and brilliantly bonkers!”

You can shop Flinn’s engagement ring charms and other fine jewelry on her website.