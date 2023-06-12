Crocs Leaves Jibbitz Behind With New Dylan Clog for Summer 2023

Crocs is welcoming summer with their new Dylan Clog.

The slip-on style’s features are unlike the brand’s previous silhouette as it has an uninterrupted design with no heel strap or perforated hotels lining the front of the shoe. Because of the style, Crocs has left no room for their Jibbitz to be placed.

Crocs’ Dylan Clogs in Stucco. Crocs

Croc’s new silhouette is made to mimic the appearance of a full-grain leather mule. The slip-on style is composed of the brand’s signature squishy foam and a deep heel cup for the maximum amount of comfort.

Crocs says that the mule “provides a modern alternative to our Classic Clogs collection.” For the first launch, the brand released the product in four neutral colors: black, stucco, espresso and cognac.

Crocs’ Dylan Clogs in Espresso. Crocs

The Dylan Clogs have gained attention through their resemblance to other sleek styles like Birkenstock’s Birki, ALD’s Garden Mule, and Ugg’s Tasman. Unlike the other brands, Crocs will be offering an affordable alternative to the modern silhouette with a retail price of $54.99.

The launch of the slip-on style comes right after the brand’s newest collaboration with Salehe Bembury. The designer took to Instagram earlier this month to share a first look at the new “Horchata” style of Polex clog.

Earlier that week, the brand released the Crocs Pollex Clog “Slime” colorway. The kids’ slip-on style has already sold out on the website. The brand has been working closely with Bembury since they named him as the creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection back in April.

The Crocs Dylan Clogs are now available for purchase in stores worldwide and on the brand’s website.