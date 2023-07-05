×
Read Next: Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2023 Collection
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Coco Lee, Chanel Chinese Ambassador and ‘Reflection’ Singer, Dies at 48

TAIPEI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 26: Singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet of Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival 2016 on November 26, 2016 in Taipei, Taiwan of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
382859 10: Singer Coco Lee arrives at the premiere of the film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" December 5, 2000 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Newsmakers)
386900 23: Singer Coco Lee arrives for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards March 25, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images)
HONG KONG, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 10: CoCo Lee, Hong Kong singer arrives at the red carpet welcome ceremony with Disney characters of the Disneyland Hollywood hotel on September 10, 2005 in Hong Kong. The new theme park is scheduled to have its grand opening after two days September 12. (Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)
HONG KONG, CHINA - JANUARY 23: Guest singer CoCo Lee sings during the 28th Top Ten Chinese Gold Songs Awards presentation on January 23, 2006, in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery11 Images
Share

Chinese singer Coco Lee has died at the age of 48. Through her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee on the social media platform Weibo, the death was confirmed as depression-related suicide.

386900 23: Singer Coco Lee arrives for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards March 25, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images)
Coco Lee arrives for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.Getty Images

Lee was born in Hong Kong and raised in the U.S. in San Francisco. In 1998, she became known worldwide for singing Disney’s “Mulan” theme song “Reflection.” She also performed at the Oscars in 2000, becoming the first Chinese American to do so.

In a notable achievement, Lee was also the first Chinese ambassador for Chanel, which appointed her as its regional ambassador for Asia in 2001. Since Lee’s appointment, a wide range of other Chinese stars have also been tapped as Chanel ambassadors over the years, including Wang Yibo, Lin Yun, Xin Zhilei and more.

TAIPEI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 26: Singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet of Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival 2016 on November 26, 2016 in Taipei, Taiwan of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
Coco Lee poses on the red carpet of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival 2016 on Nov. 26, 2016, in Taipei, Taiwan of China. Visual China Group via Getty Ima

While serving as a Chanel ambassador, Lee attended the French label’s fall 2001 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. She also wore a sequined dress from the brand to the Oscars that same year, where her aforementioned performance — of “A Love Before Time” from the action drama “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” — took place.

Lee has also attended fashion shows over the years for a range of brands, including Ralph Lauren, Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret.

Lee is survived by her husband, Bruce Rockowitz, as well as her two stepdaughters from his previous marriage. She is also survived by her two sisters, Nancy Lee and Carol Lee.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Singer Coco Lee Dies at 48
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad