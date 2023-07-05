Coco Lee, Chanel Chinese Ambassador and ‘Reflection’ Singer, Dies at 48

Chinese singer Coco Lee has died at the age of 48. Through her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee on the social media platform Weibo, the death was confirmed as depression-related suicide.

Coco Lee arrives for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Lee was born in Hong Kong and raised in the U.S. in San Francisco. In 1998, she became known worldwide for singing Disney’s “Mulan” theme song “Reflection.” She also performed at the Oscars in 2000, becoming the first Chinese American to do so.

In a notable achievement, Lee was also the first Chinese ambassador for Chanel, which appointed her as its regional ambassador for Asia in 2001. Since Lee’s appointment, a wide range of other Chinese stars have also been tapped as Chanel ambassadors over the years, including Wang Yibo, Lin Yun, Xin Zhilei and more.

Coco Lee poses on the red carpet of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival 2016 on Nov. 26, 2016, in Taipei, Taiwan of China. Visual China Group via Getty Ima

While serving as a Chanel ambassador, Lee attended the French label’s fall 2001 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. She also wore a sequined dress from the brand to the Oscars that same year, where her aforementioned performance — of “A Love Before Time” from the action drama “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” — took place.

Lee has also attended fashion shows over the years for a range of brands, including Ralph Lauren, Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret.

Lee is survived by her husband, Bruce Rockowitz, as well as her two stepdaughters from his previous marriage. She is also survived by her two sisters, Nancy Lee and Carol Lee.