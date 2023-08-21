Coach Taps Youngji Lee as Newest Global Ambassador

Coach is bringing a new ambassador into its family. The Tapestry-owned American brand announced today that it is teaming up with rapper Youngji Lee.

Lee will serve as the brand’s newest global ambassador — the first ever to be from South Korea. To launch the new partnership, Lee is starring in the brand’s upcoming fall 2023 campaign.

Youngji Lee for Coach Courtesy of Coach

“I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for Coach, a brand that I enjoy wearing and that inspires me,” said

Lee in a press release. “I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on together and excited to continue to share my story as part of our collaborations.”

In a few of the photos shared by Coach, Lee is modeling pieces from the upcoming collection. In one shot, she wears a long brown leather vest over a brown long-sleeve button-down covered in the brand’s logo. She pairs the top with black leather pants and accessorizes with a brown logo crossbody bag with rich caramel-colored leather detailing.

In another shot, she wears a deep red leather jacket and holds a shimmery gold crossbody bag with the brand’s emblem attached to the front flap.

“Youngji is someone who inspires others by being herself,” said Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a press release. “She reflects the spirit of confidence and self-expression that we champion at Coach, as well as our vision for a more inclusive fashion world through the Coach family.”

Lee is joining a slew of celebrity ambassadors for Coach, including Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and many more. Celebrity ambassadors have become an important part of Coach’s business model as an effort to get attention from younger consumers since it first tapped Selena Gomez in 2016.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.