Christian Louboutin Talks ‘Flamencaba’ Collection and Heels for Men at Launch Party With Rossy de Palma

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christian Louboutin and actress Rossy de Palma held a party to celebrate the launch of their “Flamencaba” collection on May 31 at Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

The “Flamencaba” collection includes a diverse selection of shoes and handbags developed with help from Palma, a long-time friend of Louboutin.

Rossy de Palma and Christian Louboutin. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Arguably the star of the flamenco-inspired capsule is the “Rosalio” boot, which features black calf leather uppers, 3-inch stacked block heels, Cornely embroideries and delicate Andalusian-style trims directly inspired by traditional flamenco clothes. The footwear is promised to bring a “rock n’ roll” touch to any ensemble.

“In flamenco, there is the fact that men have always worn heels,” Louboutin said to FN. “That has always been a very inspirational thing for me, because it’s really a culture where men have heels, and that is pretty rare in France. This is why the men’s heeled Rosalio boot is one of my favorites from the collection.”

“Rosalio” boot from Christian Louboutin and Rossy de Palma “Flamencaba” collection. Christian Louboutin

Upon arrival at the party, guests enjoyed sangria, classic Spanish tapas and paella served in an outdoor courtyard. Guests were immersed in a traditional Spanish “tablao” while a trio of flamenco dancers offered a dramatic performance set to the music provided by a live guitarist.

Following the flamenco show, DJ Orange Calderone took center stage, heating up the party as guests mingled throughout the ornate salons and picturesque outdoor courtyards of the Carondelet House. Notable attendees included Avril Lavigne, Zoey Deutch, Sara Sampaio, Tiffany Haddish and Dita Von Teese among others.

In his continued support for the arts, Christian Louboutin will donate a percentage of proceeds from “Flamencaba” to Centro Coreografico Maria Page, an institution that aims to promote dance and Spain’s cultural heritage to benefit children and adolescents of both genders and other vulnerable groups.

The “Flamencaba” collection is now available at Christian Louboutin stores and online at christianlouboutin.com.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Christian Louboutin’s fall 2023 Menswear collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.