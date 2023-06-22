Chris Stapleton Launches Cowboy Boot Collection With Lucchese

Chris Stapleton is stepping into the footwear industry.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has launched a new collaborative collection of cowboy boots with Lucchese.

Consisting of three styles in multiple colorways, the range includes Stapleton’s takes on the Texas brand’s staple boot offering. These include the “Old Friend,” which pays homage to Stapleton’s heroes. Rugged in nature and vintage in design, this boot is a piece of the “songwriters’ uniform” donned by so many in country’s heyday. This Western silhouette bridges the gap between grit and traditionalism with silky Italian suede and classic Mule Ear pull straps — a Torero side seam lends visual texture to a timeless boot.

“The suede boot is a version of the ‘Romeo’ boot, which I wore on the CMA’s the night that me and [Justin] Timberlake played and my whole world changed,” Stapleton said in a statement. “These boots are memories for me, and this collaboration is a tribute to that.”

Another style of the Chris Stapleton collection, the “San Antonio,” harkens back to yesteryear. Reminiscent of vintage Lucchese construction and design, this Western Santini goat silhouette is a tried-and-true favorite inspired by the company’s original San Antonio factory. A classic Seville cord pattern is accompanied by traditional Mule Ear pull straps to achieve the “quintessential Stapleton” look.

And “The Original” rounds out the collection – a style pulled directly from the archives just for the country music star. Inspired by vintage Lucchese construction and design, the Original is slightly modified with shorter 11-inch quarters. The detailed Del Rio cord pattern on the quarters overflow into the vamp with a Moc Cord construction.

Chris Stapleton at Lucchese’s El Paso, Texas factory. Courtesy of Lucchese

Stapleton’s deep love of Lucchese, which will celebrate its 140th anniversary later this year, is obvious from his collection of vintage boots to the Lucchese shirts his band reps on tour. Now, he said he can share that love with his fans with this special custom collection.

“Lucchese boots are what cowboy boots are supposed to be,” added Stapleton. “I can’t wait for people to try them on and find out what I already know: when you put a pair of these on, you don’t need anything else.”

And according to Doug Hogue, VP of product Lucchese, this collaboration has been a long-time coming. Talks for this first collection started back in 2018, but the pandemic threw a wrench into the plan until product was ultimately finalized in 2021.

“The final product though very much reflects Chris’s vibe,” Hogue told FN in an interview. “He’s very hands on when it comes to selecting his product and working with his product. He’s also very decisive and exacting. It was refreshing working with him, for sure.”

Hogue also pointed out that it was very important to Stapleton that this collaboration give back in some way. So, for every purchase of an item in the Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection, a donation will be made to Outlaw State of Kind – Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s charitable fund that supports a variety of causes that are close to their hearts. Since 2016, Outlaw State of Kind has supported organizations like Feeding America, the ACLU, and Habitat for Humanity.

The new Lucchese x Chris Stapleton cowboy boot collection, which retails between $695 and $1,195, is now available across the footwear company’s 21 stores and online.