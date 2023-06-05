×
Chipotle Debuts Pride Merch With Rainbow Burrito T-Shirt in Partnership With The Trevor Project

Chipotle is celebrating Pride Month with limited-edition T-shirts.

The fast food restaurant has launched “The Pride Edit,” featuring inclusive merchandise with rainbow colorways. The offering includes a Chipotle Pride T-shirt, a Rainbow Burrito T-shirt and a “Love What Makes You Real” T-shirt.

Chipotle “Love What Makes You Real” T-shirt from the Pride Edit.

In celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, Chipotle will donate $10 from each shirt sold in June to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people, with a minimum donation of $15,000 and a maximum donation of $25,000.

Each short-sleeve shirt is available in white and retails for $16 at chipotlegoods.com.

Along with the Pride Edit, Chipotle is also reintroducing its “Love What Makes You Real” campaign. The initiative will highlight the brand’s support and acceptance of Pride in its restaurants.

Starting today, Chipotle will give away its new Pride uniform to the first 500 Chipotle restaurant employees who send a direct message to @PeopleofChipotle on Instagram.

The black T-shirt, a signature of the fast food brand’s merchandise, will be embossed with “Love What Makes You Real” branding on the back.

“As a company that has long embraced diversity and inclusion, we recognize the importance of creating a safe and welcoming workplace where all team members can be their authentic selves,” said Chief Brand Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Pride Employee Resource Group Chris Brandt. “By introducing these limited-edition Pride uniforms, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrating what makes each of our employees unique.”

Chipotle is known for having custom apparel and accessories with their signature logo and food phrases. In the past, the fast food company added footwear to the assortment with the Chipotle 1993 slides. The slide sandals have a green outsole and a thick red strap with Chipotle branding. The Chipotle 1993 slides are still available to purchase and retail for $25.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

