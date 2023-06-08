Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Famous Shoe Quotes from ‘Sex and the City’

It’s no secret that Carrie Bradshaw of “Sex and The City” fame is a style icon.

The character, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, is the quintessential fashionista, bringing her style a-game in both the six-season original and “And Just Like That…” reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker on “Sex and the City.” Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Known for her love of cosmopolitans and most importantly, all things designer shoes, Sarah Jessica Parker’s portrayal of a 30-something shoe-obsessed sex columnist finding love in the big apple has stood the test of time years after the release of the show’s first episode in June 1998. In celebration of the famed HBO show’s 25th anniversary, we’re rounding up just some of Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic shoe quotes.

This article includes spoilers of “Sex and The City.”

Quotes

“The fact is, sometimes it’s really hard to walk in a single woman’s shoes. That’s why we need really special ones now and then to make the walk a little more fun.”

This quote came from season six episode nine of “Sex and The City” titled “A Woman’s Right to Shoes.” Bradshaw attends a baby shower with her friend Stanford Blatch, played by Willie Garson, and loses her $485 Manolo Blahniks in the process.



“Please sir, you can take my Fendi baguette, you can take my ring and watch, but you can’t take my Manolo Blahniks!”

This iconic quote hailed from season three episode seven of “Sex and The City” titled “What Goes Around Comes Around.” The episode saw Bradshaw robbed of not just valuables but, far worse, her favorite designer sandals.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in “Sex and the City: The Movie” ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I’ve spent $400 on shoes and I have no place to live? I will literally be the old woman who lived in her shoes.”

Season four episode 15 of “Sex and The City” titled “Change of a Dress” was jam-packed with memorable shoe quotes but this is definitely one of the big ones. Bradshaw goes dress shopping with her gal pal Miranda Hobbs and chokes under the pressure.

“With no man in sight, I decided to rescue my ankles from a life of boredom. By purchasing too many pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes.”

This quote hails from season three episode one of “Sex and The City” titled “Where There’s Smoke.” In this episode, Bradshaw meets potential love interest Bill Kelley, a politician running for city council, at the New York Fire Department’s annual male calendar finalists selection.

“Oh my god! Do you know what these are?! Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes! I thought these were an urban shoe myth.”

While working as a writer at Vogue in season four episode 17 of “Sex and The City” titled “A “Vogue” Idea,” Bradshaw snoops through the publication’s fashion closet and finds mythical Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes.

Sarah Jessica Parker on “Sex and the City.” ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Here lies Carrie. She had two loves and lots o’ shoes.”

This quote comes from season five episode one of “Sex and The City” titled “Anchors Away.” Carrie is alone but determined to enjoy the countless forms of entertainment in New York, even claiming she’s in love with the unpredictable city.

“I like my money right where I can see it: hanging in my closet”

A more general fashion quote comes from season six episode one of “Sex and The City” titled “To Market, To Market.” In this episode, Bradshaw has her first ‘official’ date with Jack Berger and is bestowed the honor of opening Wall Street by ringing the coveted bell.

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis on the set of “Sex and the City” in 2009. RCF / MEGA

Bradshaw has a specific love of Manolo Blahnik, specifically their Hangisi heels. The shoes have been featured in particularly memorable moments including one from the 2008 film where Mr. Big, Bradshaw’s love interest portrayed by Chris North, proposed to Bradshaw in their pre-war apartment in a walk-in closet with the coveted satin blue and bedazzled brooch pump. The Blahnik heel also made an appearance in the reboot, seen on Parker while on set filming the first season.

Much like Bradshaw, Parker also has an affinity for shoes, so much so that she started her own namesake line in 2014. SJP Collection was founded alongside her business partner George Malkemus III and, as of 2023, the footwear brand has since opened up flagship stores in New York, Las Vegas, Dubai and Qatar. The celebrity-backed footwear brand stocks a wide range of styles from sandals, boots and pumps in vibrant and crystalized colorways.

Carrie with her fateful Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps in “And Just Like That.” HBO Max

Following up a smash hit first season, the “And Just Like That…” second season will be returning to Max on June 22.

It was revealed that Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the ever-popular publicist, Samantha Jones, will be reprising her role for a brief time. Although the scene won’t air until August according to Variety, it will feature a phone call between Bradshaw and Jones. In the reboot, Jones’ absence is explained away, sitting a job she took in London.

It seems more of the original cast will also be making an appearance in the second season. A teaser posted to the “And Just Like That…” Instagram page in January saw a sneak peek of SJP holding hands with the one and only John Corbett who plays Aidan Shaw, Bradshaw’s on-again off-again love interest in the original show.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

