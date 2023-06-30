Birkenstock and Nordstrom Hold Panel in Celebration of Their New ‘Digital Green’ Exclusive Boston and Uji Styles

Birkenstock and Nordstrom held a panel discussion where participants talked about all things footwear.

Speakers on the panel included MuleBoyz’s co-founder and Nordstrom’s men’s fashion director Jian DeLeon, MuleBoyz’s co-founder Noah Thomas and fashion consultant Nick Wooster. The riveting talk took place yesterday at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles.

(L-R) Noah Thomas and Jian DeLeon at Nordstrom & Birkenstock’s Birkentalks. Getty Images for Nordstrom

Panel-gowers spoke about their personal style and Birkenstock in order to celebrate the launch of the new Nordstrom-exclusive Boston and Uji styles in “Digital Green.” The footwear will be available in very limited quantities in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com.

(L-R) Jian DeLeon, Nick Wooster and Noah Thomas at Nordstrom & Birkenstock’s Birkentalks. Getty Images for Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s exclusive Boston and Uji “Digital Green” Birkenstocks are crafted out of a striking green suede. The Boston clog style features metal buckle closures, a cushy soft footbed and flexible and lightweight EVA soles. In a similar style, the Uji sandals feature supportive cork and latex footbeds and two thick nubuck leather hook-and-loop straps that keep the footwear in place along with that same EVA sole. Both footwear styles offer any outfit a laidback and relaxed vibe.

Birkenstock and Nordstrom’s exclusive Boston clog. Getty Images for Nordstrom

Guests in attendance were treated to refreshing cocktails and light and delicious bites. Those attending the panel included Josh Warner, Johan Lam, Alex James, Glen Han, Michael Cherman, Shan Poo, Thomas Welch, Obi Nwankwo, Taleah Meshae, Lauren Sherman, Bobby Hundreds and more.

Beyond their work with Nordstrom, Birkenstock recently collaborated with the French designer brand Dior. The pair collaborated on a limited-edition collection including their exclusive Tokio clog and the Milano sandal.

For this collection, the brands are using the same models with a little twist using bold colorways like khaki, pastel yellow and green. Both collaborative styles were released shortly after Birkenstock celebrated the anniversary of three of their most beloved sandals styles, including the Arizona, with a limited-edition capsule collection.

PHOTOS: See all of the styles from Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik’s collaboration.

