Worst-Dressed at BET Awards 2023, According to Twitter

The BET Awards made a star-studded splash this year, thanks to its powerful lineup of honorees, presenters and performers. Alongside this was a variety of statement-making outfits, as well — though not all were positively received.

At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, actors, musicians, socialites and more outfitted themselves in pieces ranging from sheer dresses to faux-fur boots on the red carpet. However, some sparked controversial and ill-received commentary on social media from their textures, fits and modesty. Twitter users had particularly strong reactions to these outfits — one user even begged the BET to institute a stricter dress code, deeming the outfits worn by celebrities as “horrendous.”

Below, discover the worst-dressed stars at the 2023 BET Awards, according to Twitter.

Brooke Bailey

“Basketball Wives: LA” star Brooke Bailey arrived to the BET Awards in a daring lime green mesh tank dress, paired with metallic green Tom Ford sandals. Her vibrant outfit was layered atop a matte thong and pasties, though it still sparked criticism online. One user stated the dress was simply “beachwear,” while another proclaimed how they “doesn’t like the see through dress at all.”

Brooke Bailey attends the 2023 BET Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Latto

Latto made waves at the BET Awards for her arrival in a sheer black dress and strappy heeled sandals, as well as her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip Hop Artist — where she virally removed one of her shoes before racing onto the stage. However, the musician’s outfit also sparked controversy on Twitter; one user stated she looked “especially bad…how u tryna be a icon nd take a whole shoe off before getting on stage.”

Latto attends the 2023 BET Awards. Leon Bennett/WireImage

Doechii

Musician Doechii arrived to the Awards in a pale pink halter-style top with red spiked trim, paired with frayed-waist blue denim jeans, oversized sunglasses and pink pointed-toe pumps. The daring look — which prominently created a cutout effect from its minimal fabric and flowing bodice strips — was subsequently critiqued on Twitter, with one user asking “How do you dress like this.”

Doechii attends the 2023 BET Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yo-Yo

Within the BET Awards’ 2023 ceremony, rapper Yo-Yo took the stage to sing in its Hip-Hop 50 Tribute performance. However, her boots — a black knee-high style with shaggy tiered faux-fur shafts — drew ire on Twitter. One user stated she wore the “dress code of aunties” when it came to her shoes, referencing the popularity of similarly textured boots among older generations of women.

Yo-Yo performs at the 2023 BET Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

The BET Awards honor the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.