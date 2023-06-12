25 Best Outlet Shopping Malls in USA: Premium Outlet Malls for Deals on Luxury Shoes, Sneakers and Designer Clothes

Even with society’s obsession with shopping online, there’s something about the in-person hunt that makes brick-and-mortar shopping alluring. That’s especially true when you cop a stellar bargain IRL.

When it comes to finding those enviable steals and deals, there’s no better place to bargain shop than an outlet mall.

If you’ve never been to an outlet mall, there’s likely one near you brimming with top-notch bargains—many that aren’t available online. If you’re extremely lucky, you may also live close to one of the top outlet malls in the country, which boast hundreds upon hundreds of stores selling reduced merchandise.

What is an outlet mall?

An outlet mall isn’t your typical shopping mall. It’s a collection of retail stores, often located in an outdoor shopping center, featuring products at reduced prices.

Outlet malls often carry off-season products, phased-out styles or slightly-defective items at steep discounts. But some retailers also feature brand new merchandise in outlet storefronts — though some pieces are likely made to be of lesser quality than their full-price counterparts, according to experts.

The bottom line: At outlet malls, it’s important to thoroughly inspect your selections before hopping to checkout to make sure your deal really is as good as it seems.

How cheap are outlet prices?

Some people claim outlet prices are a scam, arguing brands often list a higher original selling price so the given discount seems steeper. Even if that is a valid assessment, that doesn’t mean you aren’t getting a deal.

Outlet prices vary, with most retailers discounting the whole store by a certain percentage, then tacking on additional savings to particular products.

According to Real Simple, you can expect to receive about 20% to 40% off a store’s full product line at an outlet mall, with some pieces marked down as much as 70% to 80%. According to experts, outlet malls can charge these low prices because store overhead is much lower at outlet locations and because retailers benefit from having a place to sell otherwise off-spec or off-season merchandise without taking a hit.

Need help finding the best of the best outlet malls for all your shopping (and saving) needs? This list breaks down the top 25 outlet malls in the U.S., from coast to coast and everywhere in between.

This outdoor outlet shopping center in Orlando includes more than 170 stores offering up to 65% off products. Often named one of the top outlet malls in the country, Orlando International Premium Outlets benefits from being in a tourist-heavy area, giving visitors a break from theme parks and beach days.

Where: 4951 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Hours of Operation: Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/orlando-international

Must visit: Nike Factory Store, Timberland Factory Store, Vans Outlet

Located in Riverside County just outside of Los Angeles, Desert Hills Premium Outlet is a go-to destination for luxury outlet shopping. With more than 180 stores, this outdoor location is one of the best in the country for designer discounts from brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Burberry and much more.

Where: 48400 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/desert-hills

Must visit: Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saint Laurent

Located just a stone’s throw from Manhattan, Woodbury Commons Premium Outlet is consistently rated one of the top outlet malls in America. With a whopping 250-plus stores, this massive outdoor shopping center offers a mix of high and low retailers, catering to all types of deal hunters. There’s even a collection of 20 food spots to help you power through all that shopping.

Where: 498 Red Apple Court, Central Valley, NY 10917

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/woodbury-common

Must visit: Adidas, Balenciaga, PUMA Outlet, Tom Ford

Sawgrass Mills is often called the largest discount mall in America, featuring astounding 350-plus storefronts including 70 luxury brand outlet stores. Aside from ample deals, the location includes a cinema (a rarity for outlet malls), 45 dining options, and an indoor-outdoor floor plan. Some savvy budget shoppers even travel to Florida just to shop the deals at Sawgrass Mills, which is located 30 minutes from Miami International Airport and 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Where: 12801 West Sunrise Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33323

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.simon.com/mall/sawgrass-mills

Must visit: Bloomingdale’s The Outlet Store, Columbia Factory Store, Micheal Kors Outlet

Located near Dallas, Allen Premium Outlets is a noted discount shopping center in Texas. With more than 120 stores, this location features name-brand stores like Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Coach, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, and more. The outlet promises savings of 25% to 65% every single day.

Where: 820 West Stacy Road, Allen, TX 75013

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/allen

Must visit: Aldo Outlet, Famous Footwear Outlet, Reebok Outlet Stores

Located in snowy Syracuse, New York, Destiny USA combines regular retail stores with outlet stores to produce something of a mega mall. The all-indoor location promises savings of up to 75% off at the mall’s outlet stores, including discount storefronts by Coach, Michael Kors and Nordstrom. Unlike traditional outlet malls, Destiny USA has an array of restaurant and food court options, escape rooms, laser tag, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, a comedy club, bowling, a massive movie theater and more.

Where: 9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.destinyusa.com/outlets

Must visit: Coach, DSW, Nordstrom Rack

Labeled as one of the first outlet malls in America, Birch Run Premium Outlets is a collection of more than 100 discount stores, most of which are affordable retailers rather than luxury brands. Located about an hour outside of Detroit and Ann Arbor, Birch Run is the perfect place for a quintessential outlet experience.

Where: 12240 South Beyer Road, Birch Run, MI 48415

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/birch-run

Must visit: Gap Outlet, New Balance Factory Store, Shoe Dept. Encore

Location may be one of the biggest perks of this outlet location, but The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is more than just a stop along the way to a massive waterfall. This outlet mall features more than 200 discount stores offering up to 75% off of retail prices every single day. Now that’s something to gawk at.

Where: 1900 Military Road, Niagara Falls, New York 14304

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.fashionoutletsniagara.com/

Must visit: Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Famous Footwear Outlet, Nike Clearance Store

Located only four miles from Disneyland, this outdoor shopping center is home to more than 120 outlet stores, including favorites like Nordstrom Rack, Nike Factory Store, and Saks Off 5th. The Outlets at Orange also include over 25 dining options, an indoor Vans skate park, and a massive AMC movie theatre with IMAX.

Where: 20 City Boulevard West, Orange, CA 92868

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.simon.com/mall/the-outlets-at-orange

Must visit: Loft Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off 5th

Las Vegas is synonymous with blowing money, but you can save big at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. Located right off the Strip, the outdoor village-style shopping center features more than 180 retailers offering savings of up to 65% every day. If you just can’t get enough bargains, the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets are only nine miles away and features more than 140 stores.

Where: 875 South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/las-vegas-north

Must visit: Asics, J.Crew Factory, Jimmy Choo, Versace

Billed as the Midwest’s only two-level indoor shopping mall, the Fashion Outlets of Chicago feature more than 130 discount stores from retailers like Calvin Klein, Gucci, and Lululemon. Tourists flying into Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport can even store their luggage, exchange currency, print boarding passes, and monitor flights from the shopping center. Purchases made at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago can also be delivered to local hotels in time for checkout.

Where: 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL 60018

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.fashionoutletsofchicago.com/

Must visit: Bloomingdale’s The Outlet Store, Clarks Outlet, Movado Company Store

As New Jersey’s biggest outlet mall, The Mills at Jersey Gardens features more than 200 discount stores including Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, PUMA, and UGG. Shopping is entirely tax-free, making the savings even sweeter. For those flying in for the experience, daily shuttles to and from the shopping center are offered at both New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Where: 651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens

Must visit: The Disney Store Outlet, Nike Factory Store, Reebok Outlet Store

Located in historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg features about 40 discount stores in an outdoor setting. While it’s not the biggest outlet mall in the good ol’ USA, the shopping center features some top retailers—like Adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour—in a prime location.

Where: 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.theoutletshoppesatgettysburg.com

Must visit: Adidas Outlet Store, Famous Footwear Outlet, Old Navy Outlet

As New England’s largest outlet mall, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets features more than 170 can’t-miss storefronts, including Burberry, Champion, Coach, Gap, Kate Spade New York, and more. With a good mix of high and low brands, this outdoor shopping center promises savings up to 65% every day.

Where: 1 Premium Outlet Boulevard, Wrentham, MA 02093

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/wrentham-village

Must visit: Coach Outlet, Kate Spade New York Outlet, West Elm Outlet

Named Northern California’s largest luxury outlet, San Francisco Premium Outlets features a healthy 180 storefronts, the majority of which feature designer deals. The mall features must-shop outlets by Prada, Gucci, Versace, and Coach as well as some stores that are rarely found at other outlets including Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Longchamp, Stance, and Timbuk2.

Where: 2774 Livermore Outlets Drive, Livermore, CA 94551

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/san-francisco

Must visit: Allbirds, Burberry, Micheal Kors Outlet, Rag & Bone

Specializing in affordable retailers, Sugarloaf Mills is an indoor climate-controlled outlet center designed to beat the Georgia heat. With more than 180 storefronts, bargain shoppers can skip the designer prices in favor of the affordable brands they love. Plus, it’s just 30 minutes from Atlanta.

Where: 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.simon.com/mall/sugarloaf-mills

Must visit: Adidas Outlet Store, Crocs, Off-Broadway Shoe Warehouse

Located just a short drive from San Antonio and Austin, the San Marcos Premium Outlet boasts a collection of 145 luxury and name-brand stores, some of which can’t be found anywhere else within the state. While you’ll want to check out Prada, Saint Laurent, and Gucci, you can also save on more affordable brands like J.Crew, Nautica, and Steve Madden.

Where: 3939 South Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/san-marcos

Must visit: Cole Haan Outlet, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Prada, Restoration Hardware Outlet

With more than 160 discount retailers in an open-air, outdoor setting, the Camarillo Premium Outlets features 65% off retailers like The North Face, Vans, Saks Off 5th, Adidas, and more. The location is 50 miles north of Los Angeles and 45 miles south of Santa Barbara, making it the perfect day trip.

Where: 740 East Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, CA 93010

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/camarillo

Must visit: Calvin Klein, Levis Outlet Store, New Balance Factory Store

As Miami’s largest outlet mall, the Dolphin Mall is a collection of more than 240 discount stores in a sleek, modern setting. The outlet shopping center features a wide variety of retailers, restaurants, and entertainment, making it a premier shopping destination in Miami. Must-shop retailers include Bloomingdale’s, DSW, Foot Locker, Journeys, Nike, Saks Off 5th, and more.

Where: 11401 North West 12 Street, Miami, FL 33172

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more: shopdolphinmall.com

Must visit: Aldo Outlet, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Columbia Sportswear Company

Ohio Station Outlets features a modest collection of 16 outlet stores, including Famous Footwear, Under Armour, and Eddie Bauer. But that’s not what makes this location noteworthy. Hence the name, Ohio Station Outlets is home to a vintage train that winds throughout the outlet grounds. If you’re in the area, it’s worth a shop—and a ride.

Where: 9911 Avon Lake Road, Burbank, OH 44214

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.ohiostationoutlets.com

Must visit: Famous Footwear Outlet, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Under Armour Clearance House

Silver Sands Premium Outlets is an outdoor shopping center of more than 165 storefronts stocking products at up to 65% off. With a mix of affordable and mid-level designer brands, this outlet location has a little something for everyone.

Where: 10562 Emerald Coast Parkway West, Destin, FL 32550

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/silver-sands

Must visit: Asics, Columbia Factory Store, Sperry, Vans Outlet

Located just steps from Silicon Valley, Great Mall in Northern California is an enclosed discount shopping center with more than 200 outlet locations and value retail stores. The super-popular location is home to outlets by Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, UNIQLO, H&M, Tumi, Levis, Michael Kors, and more.

Where: 447 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.simon.com/mall/great-mall

Must visit: Converse, Express Factory Outlet, UGG

Colorado has more than just outdoor adventure via skiing and hiking. With more than 100 storefronts, the Outlets at Castle Rock is a must-shop location in Colorado. The outdoor shopping center includes retailers like Arc’teryx, Nike, Asics, Eddie Bauer, American Eagle Outfitters, and more at up to 70% off.

Where: 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock, CO 80108

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.outletsatcastlerock.com

Must visit: Arc’teryx, Nike Factory Outlet, The North Face

Yes, you can find one of the best outlet malls in America in Delaware. Rehoboth Beach Tanger Factory Outlet Center is (predictably) located beachside and features 114 outlet stores in a three-part outdoor mall. Pro tip: Be sure to swing by Shopper Services to grab a coupon book for even more savings.

Where: 35000 Midway Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.tangeroutlet.com/rehoboth

Must visit: Clarks Outlet, Nautica Factory Store, Timberland Factory Store

Named one of Texas’ largest shopping destinations, Grapevine Mills features more than 170 discount retailers offering up to 70% off products every day. Located near Dallas, this indoor outlet mall is climate-controlled, meaning you don’t have to sweat up a storm to get those deals. Be sure to shop some rare outlet stores, including Neiman Marcus Last Call and the Disney Outlet at this location.

Where: 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, TX 76051

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more: http://www.simon.com/mall/grapevine-mills

Must visit: Kate Spade New York Outlet, PUMA Outlet, Under Armour Factory House