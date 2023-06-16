‘Back to the Future’ Shoes: The History of the Nike Mag Sneakers

In the realm of iconic film memorabilia, few items carry as much cultural significance as the shoes featured in the “Back to the Future” franchise. From their distinctive design to their connection with time travel, these sneakers have captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

The Nike Mag, also known as the “Back to the Future” sneaker, holds a special place in pop culture and its influence extends beyond the film industry. With its connection to Marty McFly and the time-traveling adventures, the style represents a nostalgic link to a beloved film franchise and resonates with those who grew up with the movies.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in “Back to the Future II.” ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Galehe, “Back to the Future” blended elements of fashion and film, showcasing how sneakers can play a pivotal role in character development and storytelling. The influence of the franchise on sneaker culture highlights the interplay between the worlds of film and fashion, demonstrating the impact that iconic sneakers can have in shaping both industries.

The franchise’s impact on sneaker culture is undeniable. From its iconic sneaker design to its influence on innovation, nostalgia, limited releases and the merging of film and fashion, the franchise has left an indelible mark on the sneaker industry, serving as a constant source of inspiration for designers and enthusiasts alike.

Join us on a journey through the history of “Back to the Future” shoes, exploring their name, release dates, notable designs, price ranges and the various iterations that have enchanted sneaker enthusiasts for decades.

What Are the “Back to the Future” Shoes Called?

“Back to the Future Part II” light-up shoes for Halloween. Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

Designed to emulate the futuristic sneakers donned by the film’s protagonist, Marty McFly, the Nike Mag’s name derives from the word “magnetic,” referring to their self-lacing feature that captivated audiences’ imaginations.

These shoes showcase an electroluminescent outsole, cutting-edge materials and an internal battery that can last up to an impressive 3,000 hours. Notably, they are also the first rechargeable footwear created by Nike.

Although the power laces featured in the film are absent, Nike acknowledged their inspiration from the movie in a statement regarding the shoes.

When Did the “Back to the Future” Shoes Come Out?

The initial appearance of the Nike Mag in “Back to the Future Part II,” featuring their remarkable self-lacing technology, fascinated audiences in 1989.

After more than 15 years, a petition calling for the revival of the iconic shoes caught the attention of Tinker Hatfield and Tiffany Beers, renowned figures in the world of footwear design. Over approximately six years, the duo worked tirelessly on the redesign, facing multiple restarts along the way. The result was a remarkable replica of the 1989 Nike Mag worn by Marty McFly.

What Shoes Were in “Back to the Future”?

While the Nike Mag is the most famous footwear associated with Back to the Future, several other notable shoes appear in the franchise.

In the first film, Marty McFly sports a pair of white and red Nike Bruin sneakers. Before donning his legendary self-lacing Nike Mags, Marty sported a classic Nike Bruin colorway. This iteration showcases a pristine white full-grain leather upper, deviating from the usual suede upper and autoclave outsole. The design highlights a Gym Red Swoosh and heel patch, adding a pop of vibrant color to the overall aesthetic.

Then, there was Doc Brown, who opted for the Nike Vandal High, a basketball sneaker that remains fresh even after all these years. Despite being overshadowed by Nike’s more popular high-top models like the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the Vandal has its own devoted following. Loved for its unique blend of sports and streetwear aesthetics, this underrated sneaker offers a nostalgic yet progressive appeal that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados alike.

The latest release, affectionately known as the “Doc Brown,” pays homage to the iconic character with its vibrant orange canvas upper, clean white soles, and matching ankle strap.

How Much Are the “Back to the Future” Shoes?

The price of the Nike Mag varies significantly due to their limited availability and desirability. The 2011 release of a non-self-lacing version of the Nike Mag, limited to only 1,500 pairs, auctioned for incredible prices, with proceeds benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The 2016 release of the self-lacing Nike Mag set a new standard, with only 89 pairs produced and auctioned off, fetching incredibly high bids, often surpassing $100,000.

How Many “Back to the Future Shoes” Are There?

Throughout the years, Nike has produced various versions of the Nike Mag sneakers. The 2011 release featured a replica version without the self-lacing technology, limited to 1,500 pairs. In 2016, Nike unveiled the highly anticipated self-lacing Nike Mag, limited to a mere 89 pairs.

Additionally, Nike created a limited-edition Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 inspired by the Nike Mag’s self-lacing feature, providing a more accessible option for fans eager to experience futuristic footwear.

From the silver screen to the hands of dedicated collectors, the legacy of Back to the Future shoes has left an indelible mark on popular culture. The Nike Mag’s futuristic design and self-lacing functionality have captivated audiences and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

As the years pass, the timeless allure of these iconic shoes continues to transcend time, reminding us of the power of imagination, innovation and the magic that can be found within a pair of sneakers.