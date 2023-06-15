×
Read Next: The Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack Collab Is Reportedly Releasing This Year
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Exclusive: Ariana DeBose Talks Hosting the Tony Awards, LGBTQIA+ Community Power and Her Love of Birkenstocks

Ariana Debose, boots, Valentino, Birkenstock, Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet, designers, fashion, Pride, Pride Month, LGBT, LGBTQ, LGBTQIA+, LGBT Pride Month, parties, events
(L-R): Ariana Debose and Stacey Bendet attend Alice + Olivia's "Camp Pride" party in New York City on June 14, 2023.
Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Share

Ariana DeBose made a special appearance for Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride” party. Stacey Bendet’s 2023 iteration of the brand’s annual affair in New York City was held in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, Pride Month and the Ali Forney Center.

The occasion also marked DeBose’s first major outing since hosting the Tony Awards on Sunday — an achievement she’s been reflecting on, though it “flew by.”

“I would be lying if I say I didn’t feel the pressure — I definitely felt it, just because of the circumstances and also because the Broadway community means so much to me,” DeBose exclusively shared with Footwear News. “I wanted it to be a great night for all involved, and I think that it was.”

Ariana Debose, boots, Valentino, Birkenstock, Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet, designers, fashion, Pride, Pride Month, LGBT, LGBTQ, LGBTQIA+, LGBT Pride Month, parties, events
(L-R): Ariana Debose and Stacey Bendet attend Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride” party in New York City on June 14, 2023.Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

DeBose is readying for the warm weather season to kick off in full swing. The Oscar-winning star admits she’s feeling a vacation in her future — destination unknown — but wants to go somewhere “with a beach, and some lovely fruity drinks.”

In tandem, she’s also stepping into a new rotation of summer shoes — even ones that have previously been a secret. “I’m terrible because I love a Birkenstock, which should be no one’s shoe of the summer — but I do love it,” DeBose admits, though she also favors slick heels as well.

Ariana Debose, boots, Valentino, Birkenstock, Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet, designers, fashion, Pride, Pride Month, LGBT, LGBTQ, LGBTQIA+, LGBT Pride Month, parties, events, Nicky Hilton
(L-R): Nicky Hilton and Ariana DeBose attend Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride” party in New York City on June 14, 2023.Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

“Honestly, I’m a Valentino girl — I love Valentino pumps, I love that they can always give you a good stiletto, and then they can turn around and give you a good thicker, chunkier, heel. It’s always giving unique shapes — even if you’re just wearing a black mini, the shoe is always saying something.”

DeBose is also taking essential time, however, to reflect on Pride Month and her own LGBTQIA+ circles. As a queer woman, occurrences like the 520-plus anti-LGBTQIA+ bills introduced to state legislatures this year have made the “West Side Story” star advocate for LGBTQIA+ community support more than ever before — and find value and support in her allies, as well.

Ariana Debose, boots, Valentino, Birkenstock, Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet, designers, fashion, Pride, Pride Month, LGBT, LGBTQ, LGBTQIA+, LGBT Pride Month, parties, events
Ariana DeBose.Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

“I want to express that true community is very important, because I think ‘community’ is a word that gets overused sometimes,” DeBose shares.

“Community in the space of truly coming together, expressing what allyship is, and when you see something, say something. We want to see allyship in action. We want to see queer people of all colors of the rainbow expressing themselves in the loudest, proudest ways they can think of. I think visibility is paramount, and community is paramount when we come together and we put our advocacy into action.”

Alice + Olivia’s Pride party featured an “Alice + Olivia’s Camp Pride” theme, with activations and activities inspired by summer camp — including friendship bracelet stations, ping pong and snacks and refreshments from Neat Burger, ShopRunner, Ketel One Botanical, Astral Tequila, The Beach Rosé, Juneshine and Flow Water.

Guests including Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Ariana DeBose and Dylan Mulvaney were also treated to performances by Kenzie Ziegler and Ty Sunderland to close out the evening at The Close East Lawn.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ariana Debose Talks Tonys, LGBTQIA+ Power and Her Love of Birkenstocks
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
Keke Palmer Wears Velvet Little Black Dress for ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere
wwd
Keke Palmer Wears Velvet Little Black Dress for ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere
Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off on Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More
Tory Burch Kicks Off One of Its Biggest Sales of the Season With Up to 60% Off on Luxe Handbags, Comfy Sandals, & More
True Religion to Participate in LA’s Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
True Religion to Participate in LA’s Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad