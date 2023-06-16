×
Read Next: Rebel Wilson’s Dating App Fluid Launch Party With Bella Thorne and More
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Apple Martin Poses in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Shoe Closet With Her Alexander McQueen 2002 Oscars Dress

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 74th annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Laura Harrier at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sam Richardson at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery9 Images
Share

Gwyneth Paltrow shared to Instagram on Thursday a now-viral photo of her eldest child, Apple Martin, wearing one of her most popular looks from the early 2000s. 

The Goop founder was answering a few of her follower’s questions through her Instagram story when a fan asked “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” Paltrow responded simply with a photo of her daughter, wearing the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 74th Academy Awards in 2002. 

Apple Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow's 2002 Academy Awards gown.
Apple Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2002 Academy Awards gown.Gywneth Paltrow/ Instagram

While in Paltrow’s shoe closet, Martin posed in the black gown that features a sheer mesh scoop neck top with a crisscross cord detailing at the center of the bodice. The skirt of the gown starts at the waist with a fitted pleated panel and continues down in a voluminous fashion, cascading onto the floor with a train. 

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons March 24, 2002 in West Hollywood, CA.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton’s on March 24, 2002, in West Hollywood, CA. Getty Images

Unfortunately, Martin’s footwear was hidden underneath the gown. When Paltrow wore the dress back in 2002, she completed the look with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps.

Although the look did gain some critical comments back then, Paltrow has shared that she loved the Oscars look but wished she would have chosen a different way to style her hair and makeup. 

In a closet tour posted to Goop’s Youtube channel in February, the “Iron Man” actress shared that this is just one of the few pieces she has passed down to her daughter. She specifically mentioned that she saved a lot of footwear for Martin. 

The 19-year-old has already stepped into her mother’s fashion footsteps. Martin made her fashion show debut back in January as she attended Chanel’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. She was spotted sitting front row wearing a tweed set with loafers alongside Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Wears Her Iconic 2002 Oscars Dress
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16
Elle Fanning Brings Back the Suit Vest Trend and More Fashion Moments From ‘A Small Light’ Screening
wwd
Elle Fanning Brings Back the Suit Vest Trend and More Fashion Moments From ‘A Small Light’ Screening
The TikTok-Famous ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Dress Is the Mother of All Summer Trends — and Just $35 (Nana Would Approve)
The TikTok-Famous ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Dress Is the Mother of All Summer Trends — and Just $35 (Nana Would Approve)
NBA Great George Gervin Settles Lawsuit With Ralph Lauren
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
NBA Great George Gervin Settles Lawsuit With Ralph Lauren
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad