Apple Martin Poses in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Shoe Closet With Her Alexander McQueen 2002 Oscars Dress

Gwyneth Paltrow shared to Instagram on Thursday a now-viral photo of her eldest child, Apple Martin, wearing one of her most popular looks from the early 2000s.

The Goop founder was answering a few of her follower’s questions through her Instagram story when a fan asked “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” Paltrow responded simply with a photo of her daughter, wearing the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 74th Academy Awards in 2002.

Apple Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2002 Academy Awards gown. Gywneth Paltrow/ Instagram

While in Paltrow’s shoe closet, Martin posed in the black gown that features a sheer mesh scoop neck top with a crisscross cord detailing at the center of the bodice. The skirt of the gown starts at the waist with a fitted pleated panel and continues down in a voluminous fashion, cascading onto the floor with a train.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton’s on March 24, 2002, in West Hollywood, CA. Getty Images

Unfortunately, Martin’s footwear was hidden underneath the gown. When Paltrow wore the dress back in 2002, she completed the look with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps.

Although the look did gain some critical comments back then, Paltrow has shared that she loved the Oscars look but wished she would have chosen a different way to style her hair and makeup.

In a closet tour posted to Goop’s Youtube channel in February, the “Iron Man” actress shared that this is just one of the few pieces she has passed down to her daughter. She specifically mentioned that she saved a lot of footwear for Martin.

The 19-year-old has already stepped into her mother’s fashion footsteps. Martin made her fashion show debut back in January as she attended Chanel’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. She was spotted sitting front row wearing a tweed set with loafers alongside Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton.