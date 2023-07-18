×
Adidas Celebrated WNBA All-Star Weekend With Candace Parker’s New Basketball Sneakers and Hoop York City Collaboration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Diamond Miller poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Stephanie Soares poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Alexis Morris poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Jordan Horston poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas continued its focus on female empowerment in basketball during the 2023 WNBA’s All-Star Weekend. 

The event celebrates female athletes through a conference of multiple games with top-performing players in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) league. This year’s game featured Team Stewart winning the WNBA’s game with 143 points against Team Wilson with 127 points. Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm notably set the record for the WNBA’s All-Star Game, earning her the event’s MVP title by scoring 31 points.

Aliyah Boston of Team Wilson competes in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 15, 2023.

During the All-Star Weekend, Adidas hosted an Exhibit Select Try and Open Run supporting local Las Vegas youth basketball programs. The event, which celebrated the brand’s Exhibit Select series, was hosted in collaboration with Hoop York City’s Alex Taylor, featuring gifting with selected Exhibit products and limited-edition apparel from Hoop York City. Participants also performed drills with Adidas’ athlete partners, including Aliyah Boston, Chelsea Gray, Sami Whitcomb, Kahleah Copper and Zia Cooke.

Adidas’ Exhibit Select Try and Open Run during WNBA All-Star Weekend 2023.adidas/Oscar Castillo/Kyle Hannon

The occasion also featured an All-Star Weekend Ace Party hosted by Las Vegas Aces player Candace Parker, which featured her Candace Parker Collection: Part III drop at Jalisco’s Underground. This portion of the event featured new Candace Parker Player Exclusive Exhibit Select sneaker styles — specifically, limited-edition color palettes like “Champagne,” “Game Royalty” and “Queen of the Cards.” Currently, the purple “Game Royalty” colorway of her $130 Exhibit Select CP’s style is now available on Adidas’ website — which marks the first time that Exhibit Select is available to customers.

Sneakers on display at Candace Parker’s All-Star Weekend Ace Party during WNBA All-Star Weekend 2023.adidas/Oscar Castillo

Rounding out the festivities was a Hoop York City and Adidas Basketball co-hosted party, which previewed the limited-edition Hoop York City collection for the fall 2023 season. The line was only available in stores during the All-Star Weekend, attended by WNBA members including Sue Bird, Alysha Clark, Chiney Ogwumike and Hailey Van Lith.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Aliyah Boston poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
WNBA Draft 2023 Player Arrivals on the Red Carpet
Adidas Celebrated WNBA All-Star Weekend With New Sneakers and More
