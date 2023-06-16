×
‘50 Years of Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion’ Highlights DTLR’s Influence

Antonio Gray DTLR
Antonio Gray of DTLR,
Courtesy Image
The documentary “50 Years of Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion,” produced by NBC News and released on June 15, shines a light on the legacy of DTLR.

Antonio Gray, the Vice President of Retail and Divisional Merchandise Manager at DTLR, is featured in the documentary. His appearance is a testament to his significant contributions and expertise in the realm of hip-hop fashion.

Since joining DTLR in 2006, Gray has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success. His expertise extends even further back in time. In the 1990s and 2000s, he held various notable positions at retailers Merry-Go-Round and Changes, gaining valuable experience and insights. 

DTLR remains at the forefront of delivering the most sought-after and up-to-date fashion offerings from renowned apparel and footwear brands. Their curated collection of top brands reflects their dedication to staying ahead of the fashion curve and offering diverse choices to their valued clientele.

In 2020, Gray told FN, “Because of my Blackness, I can have authentic conversations in the neighborhoods that we serve with the consumers that we serve as well as in boardrooms with decision-makers. That intangible of having lived this experience and not guessing about this experience makes me authentic in this space.”

“50 Years of Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion” delves into hip-hop fashion’s dynamic history, evolution and cultural impact over the past half-century. Among an esteemed lineup of fashion veterans, such as Kimora Lee Simmons, Tommy Hilfiger, Daymond John and others, this documentary aims to explore and celebrate the profound impact of hip-hop on the fashion industry throughout the past five decades.

The documentary is available for streaming on Peacock and can be viewed on NBC News NOW at 10 p.m. ET. In addition, audiences can watch it on NBCNews.com and NBC News YouTube channel.

