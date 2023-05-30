Dr. Martens Honors AAPI Heritage Month With 1460 Boots Reimagined by Young Artists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Martens took an artistic approach to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month this May — and uplifted young artists in the process.

As part of its ongoing mission to support and acknowledge AAPI creatives and entrepreneurs, the British footwear brand partnered with three artists of AAPI descent in the month of May. The project — seen on Dr. Martens’ website — found each personalizing their own Martens boots to showcase their talents and individual backgrounds.

The first was Brooklyn-based illustrator and graphic novelist Sarula Bao, who painted her cream 1460 lace-up boots with a green, purple and cream landscape complete with cloudy skies, flowers and a miniature rabbit — all inspired by her Chinese American heritage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Martens (@drmartensofficial)

The collaboration also tapped Duy Vo , a Vietnamese artist and designer based in New York City. Vo opted to paint his black Chelsea boots with a swirling blue wave pattern, accented on the left shaft by a blazing red phoenix and a majestic golden dragon on the right — both inspired by the Vietnamese creation myth from Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ.

The final artist within the collaboration was Chinese American painter Jackie Lu . Lu revamped her black vegan leather 1460 boots with a delicate painting of a purple and white crane at sunset, perched atop intricate budding branches.

Additionally, Dr. Martens also spotlit two AAPI influencers, Hina and Vincent Uong , to show how they styled their own pairs of Dr. Martens footwear.

