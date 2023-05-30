×
Read Next: Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Slips on Christian Dior Slides for Early Father’s Day Celebration With Dad Clark Hunt
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Dr. Martens Honors AAPI Heritage Month With 1460 Boots Reimagined by Young Artists

keith haring x dr. martens, keith haring shoes, dr. martens
Dr. Martens' 1460 Boots Get Artsy Makeovers for AAPI Heritage Month
keith haring x dr. martens, keith haring shoes, dr. martens
Dr. Martens' 1460 Boots Get Artsy Makeovers for AAPI Heritage Month
Dr. Martens' 1460 Boots Get Artsy Makeovers for AAPI Heritage Month
View Gallery
17 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Martens took an artistic approach to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month this May — and uplifted young artists in the process.

As part of its ongoing mission to support and acknowledge AAPI creatives and entrepreneurs, the British footwear brand partnered with three artists of AAPI descent in the month of May. The project — seen on Dr. Martens’ website — found each personalizing their own Martens boots to showcase their talents and individual backgrounds.

Dr. Martens, AAPI Heritage Month, AAPI, AAPI culture, boots, collaborations
Jackie Lu’s boots for Dr. Martens’ AAPI Heritage Month 2023 collaboration.Jackie Lu/Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The first was Brooklyn-based illustrator and graphic novelist Sarula Bao, who painted her cream 1460 lace-up boots with a green, purple and cream landscape complete with cloudy skies, flowers and a miniature rabbit — all inspired by her Chinese American heritage.

The collaboration also tapped Duy Vo, a Vietnamese artist and designer based in New York City. Vo opted to paint his black Chelsea boots with a swirling blue wave pattern, accented on the left shaft by a blazing red phoenix and a majestic golden dragon on the right — both inspired by the Vietnamese creation myth from Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ.
 
Dr. Martens, AAPI Heritage Month, AAPI, AAPI culture, boots, collaborations
Duy Vo’s boots for Dr. Martens’ AAPI Heritage Month 2023 collaboration.Duy Vo/Courtesy of Dr. Martens
 
The final artist within the collaboration was Chinese American painter Jackie Lu. Lu revamped her black vegan leather 1460 boots with a delicate painting of a purple and white crane at sunset, perched atop intricate budding branches.
 
Dr. Martens, AAPI Heritage Month, AAPI, AAPI culture, boots, collaborations
Sarula Bao’s boots for Dr. Martens’ AAPI Heritage Month 2023 collaboration.Sarula Bao/Courtesy of Dr. Martens
 
Additionally, Dr. Martens also spotlit two AAPI influencers, Hina and Vincent Uong, to show how they styled their own pairs of Dr. Martens footwear.
 
Dr. Martens’ artist collaborations follow its lengthy slate of co-branded projects and initiatives. This year, the brand has also launched collaborative shoes and collections with A Cold Wall, Supreme, Undercover and BT21, as well as limited-edition Pride Month boots with artists Loveis Wise and Fuyuki Kanai.
 
PHOTOS: Discover Dr. Martens’ 2022 Keith Haring collaboration in the gallery.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dr. Martens' 1460 Boots Get Artsy Makeovers for AAPI Heritage Month
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

MLB Wins Ruling in Diamond RSN Bankruptcy Fight
MLB Wins Ruling in Diamond RSN Bankruptcy Fight
Bucherer Reopening Its Gargantuan Las Vegas Watch Store After Being Closed for a Remodel
wwd
Bucherer Reopening Its Gargantuan Las Vegas Watch Store After Being Closed for a Remodel
'Barbie: The Movie' Dolls Are Now on Sale — & We Are Obsessed with the Iconic Outfits
'Barbie: The Movie' Dolls Are Now on Sale — & We Are Obsessed with the Iconic Outfits
Imagine Real-Time Sustainability Data Printed on Garments Just Like Nutritional Facts
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Imagine Real-Time Sustainability Data Printed on Garments Just Like Nutritional Facts
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad