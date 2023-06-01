×
Read Next: Taylor Swift Lets Her Feet Breathe in Anine Bing Slides With Breezy Black Dress
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

DKNY Teams Up With Hetrick Martin Institute for Pride 2023 Collection

The Polo Ralph Lauren store on Regent Street is one of many retail stores in the capital's West End whose exteriors are decorated in rainbow colours in support of Pride Month.Shops decorated in support of Pride, London, Uk - 01 Jul 2019Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBT+ community and culminates in the LGBT+ parade in the UK, with thousands of people travelling the route either by foot or on floats.
Louis Vuitton, rainbow
A visitor to Herald Square takes a photo with the Pride and Joy window display at the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. Macy's flagship store is adorned with rainbow-colored Pride tribute windows, set in the same space as its famous Christmas displaysStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
A customer takes a break from shopping at the Pride and Joy shop in the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. Macy's flagship store is adorned with rainbow-colored Pride tribute windows, set in the same space as its famous Christmas displaysStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
In this, people walk past a pride display at the Loft store in New York's Times Square. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. They range from Macy's same-sex wedding registries to the Times Square digital billboards beaming apparel sold in shops belowStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
View Gallery
10 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

DKNY is ringing in 2023 Pride Month with an eye-catching rainbow-infused collection, brought to life with help from queer artist Tim Singleton.

Singleton developed a “proud and empowered” logo, deconstructing the traditional rainbow and infusing eye-catching shapes, textures and patterns. Beyond DKNY, the creative has also worked alongside big names like Anthropologie, Starbucks, Kiehl’s, Shopify, The Washington Post and YouTube among others.

DKNY 2023 Pride collection.
DKNY 2023 Pride collection.DKNY

The collection includes a wide range of apparel made for anyone and everyone to enjoy, including styles from $29 to $80 in a multitude of sizes.

The Pride-inspired collection includes men’s and women’s items like their “Exploded” Pride logo leggings, biker shorts, rainbow striped “pull-on” shorts, a logo “knot” tee and a tank top, among other things. Each piece features DKNY’s logo in a bold array of rainbow shades printed proudly.

DKNY 2023 Pride collection.
DKNY 2023 Pride collection.DKNY

For the fifth consecutive year, DKNY partnered with the Hetrick Martin Institute, the oldest LGBTQ+ youth services organization in the US, supporting its pioneering mission of advocacy and empowerment. Every year, HMI provides mental health screenings, emergency supplies and resource referrals to over 10,000 homeless youth, along with access to hot meals, food pantries, and job readiness training.

For the month of June, DKNY will be matching all donations made to HMI up to $25k

DKNY 2023 Pride collection.
DKNY 2023 Pride collection.DKNY

Founded by Donna Karan in 1989, DKNY has transformed into a global lifestyle powerhouse: the dynamic wardrobe of everything you need to live a New York life — wherever that may be. Today, DKNY stocks a wide range of items including apparel, accessories, footwear and even an extensive range of home goods.

DKNY 2023 Pride collection.
DKNY 2023 Pride collection.
DKNY
pumps, purple pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, pointed toe pumps
DKNY’s Macia pumps.
Courtesy of Macy’s
DKNY Sabatini Sneakers
Macy’s
DKNY Fall 2022 Campaign
Courtesy of DKNY
DKNY Market for International Women's Day
Courtesy of DKNY
DKNY Do Your Thing For Love Campaign
Courtesy of DKNY
logo slides, tan, beige, dkny
Courtesy of Macy’s
iridescent heels, pumps, pointed-toe, dkny
Courtesy of Macy’s
DKNY 2023 Pride collection.
DKNY 2023 Pride collection.
DKNY
pumps, purple pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, pointed toe pumps
DKNY’s Macia pumps.
Courtesy of Macy’s
DKNY Sabatini Sneakers
Macy’s
DKNY Fall 2022 Campaign
Courtesy of DKNY
DKNY Market for International Women's Day
Courtesy of DKNY
DKNY Do Your Thing For Love Campaign
Courtesy of DKNY
logo slides, tan, beige, dkny
Courtesy of Macy’s
iridescent heels, pumps, pointed-toe, dkny
Courtesy of Macy’s

DKNY’s extensive 2023 Pride collection is available for purchase now on their website.

PHOTOS: See how other retailers celebrate Pride month.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DKNY Teams Up With Hetrick Martin Institute for Pride 2023 Collection
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

MLB Antitrust Suit Invokes Alston, Dobbs in Bid for SCOTUS Review
MLB Antitrust Suit Invokes Alston, Dobbs in Bid for SCOTUS Review
Angela Bassett Embraces All-black Dressing in Velvet Jumpsuit for ‘A Transparent Musical’ Opening Night
wwd
Angela Bassett Embraces All-black Dressing in Velvet Jumpsuit for ‘A Transparent Musical’ Opening Night
How to Repel Mosquitoes That Are Drawn to You & Keep Them Away All Summer Long
How to Repel Mosquitoes That Are Drawn to You & Keep Them Away All Summer Long
Fashion is Falling Short When it Comes to ‘Closing the Loop’
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Fashion is Falling Short When it Comes to ‘Closing the Loop’
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad