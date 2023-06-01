×
Dita Von Teese Shines in Jewel-Strung Christian Louboutin Heels for ‘Loubi Tablao’ Party

(L-R): Dita Von Teese and Christian Louboutin attend the 'Loubi Tablao' party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023.
Stefanie Keenan/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
Dita Von Teese took a bejeweled step forward to celebrate close friend Christian Louboutin’s newest collection.

On Wednesday night, Von Teese arrived to Carondelet House in Los Angeles to celebrate the FNAA-winning designer’s latest “Caba” collection, “Flamencaba” — a line of flamenco-inspired men’s and women’s footwear and handbags, made in collaboration with Spanish actress Rossy de Palma.

(L-R): Dita Von Teese and Christian Louboutin attend the 'Loubi Tablao' party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023.

For the “Loubi Tablao”-themed occasion, she wore a chic black sheath dress with a curved neckline and short structured sleeves. The midi-length piece was paired with a black satin top hat, which Von Teese accentuated with a deep pink rose in her hair.

Von Teese completed her attire with a black crystal-coated clutch, as well as deep pink jewel-clustered post earrings, red lipstick and a dark red manicure.

Dita Von Teese attends the 'Loubi Tablao' party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023.

When it came to footwear, Von Teese strapped into a pair of Louboutin’s own statement sandals to complete her outfit. The “Your Beauty Mark” author’s style featured smooth dark holographic uppers with thin rounded soles, topped by thin ankle, crossed and T-bar front toe straps.

A closer look at Von Teese's Louboutin sandals.

Thin stiletto heels finished the pair with a sleek height boost, while the set gained an enchanting burst of glamour with dangling multicolored crystal charms in hues of purple, red, silver and blue.

Christian Louboutin’s “Flamencaba” collection was made in collaboration with Spanish actress Rossy de Palma. The duo celebrated their fashionable union with a party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles, which featured a traditional flamenco show and music by DJ Orange Calderone. The event was also attended by a star-studded range of guests, including Avril Lavigne, Tiffany Haddish, Dita Von Teese and Zoey Deutch.

