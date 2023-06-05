WWD: Gabriela Hearst to Depart Chloé, According to Sources

Gabriela Hearst is to exit Chloé after an eventful three-year stint during which the brand made quantum leaps as a sustainable, purpose-led company – and solid revenue gains, sources told WWD.

It is understood Hearst will show her final collection for the spring 2024 season during Paris Fashion Week this fall. The sources described the separation as amicable, with Hearst wishing to focus on her fast-growing signature brand and other projects.

In a last hurrah for the brand, Hearst has lined up a collaboration between Chloé and actress Angelina Jolie, who recently announced her intention to launch a newfangled fashion house, as reported.

Hearst, with her formidable eco credentials and long affection for the Chloé brand, seemed like an ideal designer for the Richemont-owned house, which shifted to a purpose-driven business model shortly after the arrival in 2019 of new Chloé chief executive officer Riccardo Bellini from Maison Margiela.

The designer, who hails from Uruguay, seemed to relish the role, upping Chloé’s shoe game by designing the low-impact Nama sneaker, and introducing a host of recycled and upcycled fabrics into her ready-to-wear collections.

In October 2021, Chloé became the first European luxury maison to receive B Corp status, a major stepping stone on its long path to fully becoming a company that is purpose-driven, planet-friendly, community-based and accountable.

But it understood it was a challenge to balance the demands of two burgeoning fashion businesses based in Paris and New York.

