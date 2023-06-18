×
Read Next: Beyoncé Sparkles in Sheer Dress, Crystal-Strung Bodysuit and Glitzy Jimmy Choo Booties in Amsterdam for Renaissance World Tour
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Valentino’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show Had a Not-So-Hidden Message

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 16: A model walks the runway at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Share

Valentino has delivered plenty of statement-making looks recently, from couture combat boots to major platforms and hot pink everything.

But the Italian brand’s latest collection for its men’s spring 2024 color has a lot more to say – literally.

Amidst the spring ‘24 collection, which walked the runway Friday at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli incorporated excerpts from author Hanya Yanagihara’s novel “A Little Life.”

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 16: A model walks the runway during the Valentino Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Men Fashion Week on June 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
On the runway during the Valentino spring summer ‘24 men’s show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The brand incorporated excerpts from Hanya Yanagihara’s novel “A Little Life.”Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The excerpts were printed in white lettering onto black jackets and leather briefcases. “We are so old we have become young again,” read a black suit jacket, referencing a popular quote from the novel, which follows the lives of four young men establishing their lives in New York City. The 2015 book by Yanagihara (who is also a magazine editor) is widely considered to be a modern classic.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 16: A model walks the runway during the Valentino Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Men Fashion Week on June 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Rockstud loafers on the runway at Valentino spring summer ’24 men’s.Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The literary garments were joined on the runway by plenty of Piccioli’s signature color palettes and embellishments (this time in flowers, as a symbol of life and done in the style of Kintsugi a Japanese term meaning “golden seams,” which celebrates imperfection and repair). There was also a series of black suiting shorts that expanded on the brand’s idea of the modern men’s silhouette. The shorts were paired with matching black socks and a series of black leather loafers outfitted with Valentino’s Rockstuds for a punk-luxe look that was also apparent in the fall ’24 collection. A series of new graphic sneakers in black and white also walked the runway.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 16: A model walks the runway during the Valentino Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Men Fashion Week on June 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Sneakers on the runway at Valentino spring summer ’24 men’s.Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The front row looks echoed the shorts suiting look on the runway, with attendees such as Jacob Elordi sporting tailored black shorts with a black leather blazers, white shirt, black tied and black leather Rockstud dress boots paired with white socks.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 16: Jacob Elordi is seen arriving at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 16, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Jacob Elordi at the Valentino spring summer 2024 men’s show at Milan Fashion Week on June 16. Getty Images

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Valentino Spring 2024 Men's Collection at Milan Fashion Week
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Wyndham Clark Wins Richest U.S. Open Ever, Riding 2023 Hot Streak
Wyndham Clark Wins Richest U.S. Open Ever, Riding 2023 Hot Streak
Kate Middleton Does ‘80s Dressing in Alessandra Rich for Garter Day Service
wwd
Kate Middleton Does ‘80s Dressing in Alessandra Rich for Garter Day Service
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Her Baby Bump in New Pictures With Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Her Baby Bump in New Pictures With Travis Barker
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad