Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik & More Top Designer Brands to Know

After creating such iconic styles — from Manolo Blahink’s iconic Hangisi to Louboutin’s So Kate heels — these creative visionaries remain at the top of their game.

Keep scrolling for all the designer shoe brands you need to know.

Christian Louboutin

It’s been 30 years of Christian Louboutin’s iconic red sole that took the fashion world by storm. In 1993, two years into his namesake venture, the designer — who was recently honored with FN’s Lifetime Achievement Award — famously grabbed his assistant’s red nail polish and painted the soles of his shoes. Since then, Louboutin has been captivating shoe lovers with classic designs from the iconic So Kate to the Pigalle pump.

A closer look at Louboutin pumps. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jimmy Choo

Under creative director Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo continues to be the red carpet go-to for celebrities as they are often spotted in its popular platforms. Most recently, Gisele Bündchen can seen be starring in Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign.

Gisele Bündchen in Jimmy Choo’s summer ’23 ad campaign. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Manolo Blahnik

It’s been more than 50 years since Manolo Blahnik launched his namesake label. Throughout those five decades, the designer has continued to reinvent the brand with standout collabs, from Rihanna to Birkenstock. Blahnik also created the iconic Hangisi heel, the crystal-buckle pumps that have become a footwear phenomenon, ever since it launched for spring 2008. “Sex and the City” has been a key reason for the shoes impact on consumers after the memorable scene from the 2008 film. It was at Carrie’s pre-war apartment where Mr. Big stands inside their empty walk-in closet with the Manolos in hand, gets down on one knee and proposes. According to Blahnik, the shoe moment wasn’t planned, it just happened organically.

Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Stuart Weitzman

It’s been almost 40 years since Stuart Weitzman has been in the luxury shoe game. While the brand was launched by the man himself, the company was acquired by Tapestry Inc. in 2015. Standout styles through the years include the 50/50 boot and the Nudist sandal. In 2022, Kim Kardashian starred in the brand’s fall ’22 campaign as part its rebrand strategy. Also part of the company’s revitalization includes a new logo and typeface, as well as a new signature pattern and color codes. Through these tactics, the brand said it aims to resonate with millennial consumers — its redefined target demographic, while also engaging its existing loyal customer base.

Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 ad campaign. Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Gianvito Rossi

Italian shoemaking has been in Gianvito Rossi’s blood since he was born and it shows as he continues to design feminine, elegant and expertly crafted shoes for customers. (His father is the late legendary designer Sergio Rossi). The designer brand is a department store staple, and often its best-sellers. Gianvito Rossi also has its own stores in China, Rome, Paris, Monte Carlo, London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul, among others.

Gianvito Rossi sandals. Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

Alexandre Birman

While the Arezzo & Co. chief executive may be busy expanding his company on a global scale, he has also been leading his namesake luxury label. For his spring summer ’23 collection, the designer was influenced by his home of Brazil, using the small fishing village of Itapua (and the northeast state of Bahia it is located in) as both inspiration and source of craft. The brand tapped a group of women artisans there to create a series of handwoven details on footwear for a collection that showcases the best of Brazilian artistry and techniques.

Alexandre Birman sandals. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Amina Muaddi

Footwear’s “it girl” and FN’s 2022 Designer of the Year is fashion’s buzziest shoe designer. After less than five years in business, her brand garnered global revenue sales totaling 55 million euros in 2022, thanks to her signature martini heel shape. She’s a favorite of celebrities, too, including Rihanna, with whom she teamed up with in 2020 to design the shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty brand.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s Amina Muaddi pumps. Gotham/GC Images

Aquazzura

Last year, designer Edgardo Osorio celebrated 10 years of his brand, Aquazzura. The luxury shoe label has been known for it glamorous yet wearable footwear. Plus, Kate Middleton is a massive fan. Along with footwear, Aquazzura recently launched a home line as well as handbags.

Aquazzura’s Bow Tie pumps. Courtesy of Aquazzura

Giuseppe Zanotti

Giuseppe Zanotti, one of footwear’s storied designers, has yet to slow down. From the Venus stiletto to the iconic wedge sneakers, Zanotti continues to churn out memorable styles and classic designs. Most recently, Beyoncé was spotted on tour wearing a custom pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Malone Souliers

Founder and owner Mary Alice Malone has garnered a loyal fan base of customers shopping her whimsical collections, which include recent “Emily in Paris” and “Bridgerton” collabs. This month, Malone is expanding design responsibilities, naming two long-standing team members, Coco Fong and Valerio Bava, co-creative directors of the brand.

‘Emily in Paris’ Collection by Malone Souliers. Courtesy

René Caovilla

One of footwear’s most aspirational shoe designers, René Caovilla is celebrating 50 years of its iconic Cleo sandal. The luxury Italian brand is known for a range of dazzling styles that cost upwards to $2,500, but the Cleo, a leg-wrap sandal may be the most iconic. The Cleo was designed by René Caovilla in 1973, displayed at the MoMA in New York in 1975 and continues to be a hit item to this day.

René Caovilla spring ’23 Cleo sandals. Courtesy of René Caovilla

Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni knows how to reinvent a classic. While he is often inspired by the label’s heritage and legendary designer Roger Vivier (who started his brand in the 1930s), Felloni adds design elements such as oversized bows, ruffle adornments, pops of color to his collections.

Jewel-toned Choc pumps from Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 collection. Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Casadei

Casadei is staying true to its family roots. Earlier this year, Arianna Casadei, daughter of creative director Cesare Casadei and the granddaughter of Quinto and Flora Casadei, who founded the company in 1958 as CEO of the luxury footwear company, was named CEO. The luxury label is celebrating its 65th anniversary.