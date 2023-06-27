Sunnei’s Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo Talk Latest Shoe Launch

After walking several runways since 2021, Sunnei is ready to release its newest shoe to the world.

Called the “1000Chiodi,” which is the Italian translation of “1000Nails,” the new shoe is covered in studs made to look like thousands of nails are stuck in them. The slip-on technical-inspired shoe is made with an elastic mesh upper and rubber sole designed to be worn for many occasions.

“The 1000Chiodi shoes can’t be classified into any specific shoe category,” Sunnei’s co-creative directors Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo told FN in a joint interview. “At first sight, their design could look intimidating, but you’ll soon realize how versatile they are. It’s a style that works on men and women, on relaxed looks and more elaborate ones.”

This new style first appeared in Sunnei’s spring/summer 2021 runway show in Milan. According to Messina and Rizzo, the shoe took a long time to perfect to get it ready for consumers.

“Since the moment we conceived this shoe type, we regarded it as the epitome of Sunnei’s approach to footwear, which is why we couldn’t help but use them for the styling of our show collections as soon as we could,” the duo said. “However, we didn’t want to rush their launch on the market because we felt we could do more wearability- wise, so we took our time until we reached a point where we are 100 percent satisfied with all of those features that make a shoe last for a lifetime.”

This launch comes as Sunnei aims to grow its footwear offering with each collection. “Season after season, footwear has become one of the categories the brand has been most acknowledged for,” Messina and Rizzo said. “Consequently, it’s natural that we have given it more and more space in our collections, each time launching new styles and refining the iconic ones.”

As for what’s next, Messina and Rizzo remain mum on what we can expect for their spring 2024 collection. Despite this, the design duo did say that they are “experimenting with new techniques” that they’d like to introduce with forthcoming collections. “We’d like to expand to new types of shoes, such as some formal styles,” they said.

The new 1000Chiodi shoes, which retail for $503, are now available in six colorways at Sunnei’s Milan flagship and Sunnei.it.