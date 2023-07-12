Sarah Flint & Jewelry Designer Shiffon Team Up on Tennis-Inspired Shoe Collection

To honor the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Tennis Association and the year that the US Open awarded equal prize money for men and women, Sarah Flint and fine jewelry designer Shiffon collaborated on a capsule shoe collection.

“As female founders, Shilpa [Yarlagadda] and I are both passionate about supporting female entrepreneurship and celebrating other women’s successes,” Flint said. “It’s such a natural pairing of our interests and aesthetics, and every piece is both meaningful and beautiful.”

Within the line are three limited edition styles in multiple colorways: the Perfect Shiffon Kitten Mule 50, the Perfect Shiffon Pump 85 and the Perfect Kitten Pump 50. The shoes are inspired by the 1970s, as well as Shiffon’s best-selling pieces, including the 1973 Tennis Pinky Ring. The collection features sparkling straps, ankle-wrap details, as well as a green silk jacquard material that draws inspiration from the tennis court.

Featured in the campaign is Olympic gold medalist and former No. 1 doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands wearing Sarah Flint x Shiffon. Courtesy of Sarah Flint

The Sarah Flint x Shiffon capsule collection is available for purchase on SarahFlint.com now and retails from $595 to $795.

Flint is also in the midst of celebrating her own anniversary after launching her namesake brand 10 years ago.

Sarah Flint Courtesy of Sarah Flint

The founder and creative director originally launched with wholesale but switched to direct-to-consumer in 2018. The move was a risk, but one that paid off.

“We’re really focused on growing the business from within,” she told FN. “That has gotten us a lot closer to our customer and being able to have that direct dialogue. As time has evolved, I’ve been able to really get to know our customer and understand what she wants.”

Over the past decade, Flint said as both a designer and businesswoman, she has become less compromising on her vision. She added, “One of my biggest learnings has been finding the things that I’m not willing to compromise on or changing in my brand. What we’ve stayed true to is the product and creating a best in class customer experience.”