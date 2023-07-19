Philipp Plein Talks His New SoHo Pop-Up, Family and Friendship With Fabolous

Philipp Plein is back in SoHo — this time, with a brand-new pop-up store at 119 Spring Street.

“It’s an area where you have people from all over the world, you have New Yorkers, but you also have the world coming to SoHo,” Plein exclusively told FN at the store’s Tuesday night launch party. “It’s fun, it’s the best place in the world. I love New York, and I love SoHo.”

Philipp Plein’s pop-up boutique at 119 Spring Street in New York City. Courtesy of Philipp Plein

The occasion found Plein’s 1,500 square-foot space remodeled with color-blocked paisley-patterned walls, reflecting the hues of his new Modern Renaissance and Thousand and One Nights collections, in addition to the footwear, eyewear and timepieces on display throughout.

The night also included a performance from Plein’s longtime friend, the rapper Fabolous, dressed in an all-black paisley outfit by the designer.

(L-R): Fabolous and Philipp Plein attend Philipp Plein’s pop-up store opening in New York City on July 18, 2023. Courtesy of Philipp Plein

“Fabolous is a friend of mine, so we know each other since a while. He’s a big supporter of the brand,” Plein shared. “I like to work with artists who really commit to the brand and also connect to the brand, and not just people who just show up because of the payroll. He’s a real Plein fan and supporter, we go way back, so it’s a big pleasure to have him.”

Fabolous performs at Philipp Plein’s pop-up store opening in New York City on July 18, 2023. Courtesy of Philipp Plein

As Plein expands his brand, he’s already working on a slate of new projects: a remodel of his Las Vegas boutique, store openings in Los Angeles, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan, and a hotel opening in Milan (set to include a nightclub, restaurants and a beach club). The designer is also keeping family top of mind — both his own and those of his employees — for the future.

“Now we have over 700 people in the group working for me, so I have a responsibility, a social responsibility, to these people and the families which are linked to this brand and pays the bills,” Plein said. “Number two, I have a family; I have a one-year-old, a 10-year-old and I have a baby coming up in October. I really enjoy being a father, and I want to build something awesome for my family and I think in the beginning it was just me, but now I have a responsibility to my people, to my employees who helping to build the brand and to my own family.”