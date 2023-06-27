Marc Jacobs Has a Whole New Shoe For Fall 2023

For years now, Marc Jacobs has been known for one shoe: the mega platform. Iterations of the Lili style, with its gigantic chunky heels and row of extreme straps have graced the feet of everyone from Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa to Paris Hilton and Kendall Jenner.

But for the designer’s fall ’23 runway show, the platform was no more. In its place was the diametrically opposed ballet flat.

The show, which was held in the New York Public Library (the designer’s new show venue for the past few seasons after a long tenure at the Park Avenue Armory), whizzed by on the runway in just three minutes. During that time, models walked the library floor in mini everything – mini skirts, mini dresses, hot pants.

In place of Jacobs’s signature platforms was a series of black patent leather ballet flats, done in a pointed and paired with simple white ankle socks. Many of the looks were also outfitted with sheer black hosiery, which was cut off at the ankles. The new flat is part of a new wave of pointed toe styles that have popped up in fall ’23.

Marc Jacobs fall ’23. Dan Lecca

The flat shoe also showed up on the designer himself. Jacobs, who has been known to sport his own platforms in the past, who was seated in the front row during the show’s rehearsal wearing a pair of his own ballet flats, this pair in a black velvet material, punctuated with a tiny bow.

Marc Jacobs and Alastair Mckimm watch show rehearsal of the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 Runway Show at New York Public Library on June 26, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

For anyone mourning the dearth of platforms on the runway, the show’s front row was proof that the designer’s sky-high heels aren’t going anywhere, for now.