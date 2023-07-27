Nick Schneider Aims to Bridge Streetwear and Luxury With New Sneaker Brand

Eighteen months after founding sneaker brand Grail, Nick Schneider is learning the ins and outs of the shoe business.

Following a pandemic-related layoff, Schneider began working on the venture after his father encouraged him to pursue his longtime dream given the sudden extra time on his hands.

The Minnesota native got his start in the industry as a footwear design intern with Vans before joining United Sports Brands, a manufacturer of sports performance and protective products based in southern California. There, he was a product designer, focusing on hydration packs, water bottles and gear for runners.

In the early stages of operating his family-funded company, Schneider found an agency called Advanced Studios, which connected him to different material suppliers as well as a factory in Portugal where the shoes are made.

However, several supply chain delays stunted the early stages, with the factory’s production getting backed up and overseas shipments delays up to two months. Grail released its first style in October 2022: The Showman.

The Showman sneaker. Courtesy of Grail Brand

The first Showman sneaker is covered in leather with a clean black strip running from heel to toe made of patent leather, contrasting with the crisp white uppers, soles and laces. The style is inspired by performers of all kinds, but specifically by Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.

“Every single new silhouette that we come out with, I want it to be a compilation that’s inspired by a certain ethos of person,” Schneider told FN. “I have always loved classic rock and roll. I grew up listening to it in the car with my dad. So our first shoe was inspired mostly by how impactful Led Zeppelin was to me growing up.”

Sketches of The Showman sneakers. Courtesy of Grail Brand

The $299 Showman was also inspired by Schneider’s love of the iconic Air Jordan 11. He grew up admiring the silhouette, but found it difficult to style the athletic shoes in everyday situations. When creating the brand, he wanted to create a high-quality product that could blend the cool streetwear look with a more luxurious take.

“If Grail [was] going to live between these two worlds and be interchangeable between streetwear and high fashion, I [thought] it would be fun to do an homage to that silhouette,” Schneider said. “That’s kind of the problem I thought I was solving: How can we make a sneaker that leans into both? An everyday person can pull them off with a little bit more of a formal, working professional look.”

While the brand operates primarily as a direct-to-consumer model, it made its first appearance in store at Luya Shoes and Other Fine Things in March. Not only is Grail focused on getting into more retailers in the Midwest — most recently joining Minneapolis-based Martin Patrick 3’s store — and the East Coast, but also working on releasing the next colorways of the Showman. There are five new colors with a release date of this October with pre-order available now.

The Showman sneaker with an authentication tag. Courtesy of Grail Brand

To make sure each shoe is unique, the brand implemented a production processes requiring each pair to pass quality inspection to achieve a verified status. That comes along with an authentication tag with an individual production number, allowing the customer to know the batch size which their pair was designed in. Schneider noted these tag numbers and varying batch sizes gamify the releases, allowing customers to view Grail shoes as art.

“We’re not necessarily coming up with one innovative groundbreaking technology, but we look at all of the details extremely precisely down to the material to every stitch line. Staying committed to this idea will prevent us from producing homogenized designs with impersonal story telling.”

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.