Chanel’s Couture Heels Are the Quintessential Parisian Shoe For Fall

With each Chanel collection and runway show, there are a series of details and accessories that customers, fans and and followers can depend on. From the ubiquitous tweed to camellias to symbols of the lion, shooting stars, wheat and coromandel, each detail derives from the various talismans that founder Coco Chanel incorporated into her own designs and lifestyle when founding her brand.

That also includes footwear, and the Chanel two-tone has been a mainstay of the brand since Mademoiselle Coco’s days to now. The classic style, often done in a Mary Jane silhouette or ballet flat, has become a dependable item for Chanel fans and an instantly recognizable look for the French luxury brand, on par with its quilted leather bags.

But for Chanel’s latest collection, for the haute couture fall winter ’23 collection, the brand’s classic shoe collided with a few key trends for fall that kicks the footwear out of the couture bubble and squarely on must-have shopping lists for the fall winter ’23 season.

Chanel’s two-tone Mary Jane heels in black and gold for the haute couture fall winter ’23 collection at Paris Couture Week.

Chanel has done plenty of iterations on the two-tone shoe over the years (with a focus on black-and-white color ways) but this time around, the shoe came in a Mary Jane style with delicate buckles on the ankle and was completed with a smooth gold toe accent.

The silhouette was also updated with a more elongated toe box and a pointed toe with a rounded finish — not as severe as some of the super-pointed-toe styles from the fall winter ’23 ready-to-wear season, but a clear shoe-in for the Mary Jane trend that is set to rule footwear come fall.