Balenciaga’s Couture Collection Includes €3,000 Pumps

For all of its emphasis on embellishments and artisanal details, couture collections are often bereft of footwear that meets the same standards of craftsmanship put forth by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (the governing body of both Paris Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week).

Brands participating in couture week either utilize commercial footwear from ready-to-wear collections, borrow samples from shoe designers or include footwear samples that will never make it past the runway to any retail points (couture or not).

For its 52nd couture collection, Balenciaga addressed this gap in the haute couture footwear and accessories market by releasing a capsule of shoes, jewelry, bags and eyewear immediately following the brand’s July 5 runway show for the fall winter ’23 haute couture season.

Balenciaga’s 52nd Couture Collection, shown on July 5 during Paris Couture Week. The collection comes with an “Exclusive Release” of footwear, accessories and jewelry available by appointment following the runway show.

Named the “Exclusive Release” collection, the capsule is comprised of various shoes and accessories that were part of Balenciaga’s couture runway show, which was shown at its 10 Avenue George V couture retail location in Paris. Pieces were available at the couture boutique and online on Balenciaga’s website immediately following the show.

The Space pumps from Balenciaga’s “Exclusive Release” capsule of footwear and accessories attached to its 52nd Couture Collection, shown on July 5 at Paris Couture Week.

Among the footwear offerings in the Exclusive Release capsule are the Space and Opera pumps for women, classic high heel pump silhouettes with built-out curves that mirror Balenciaga’s signature sculpted jackets, and elongated toe boxes that are outfitted with internal prosthetics to give the shoes an exaggerated look (which is already resonating for the brand in recent collections). For men, derby versions of the Space and Opera styles are similarly done in patinated leather or velvet.

The price tag for all available footwear from the capsule? A hefty €3,000 – €4,000 per pair.

Balenciaga’s Opera Pumps.

While it’s unclear exactly how the construction and fitting of the footwear and accessories will align with the rigorous demands of couture collections (which differ from ready-to-wear collections in that clients must come in for one-on-one appointments so that a tailor can take measurements), a release on the Exclusive Release capsule specified that while items can be viewed on Balenciaga’s site, in-person appointments are required for fittings and personalization of the pieces — in line with the tradition of couture collections falling into made-to-order category of customization of the traditionally menswear-associated fully bespoke offering. The release also noted that the footwear is built using “artisanal processes.”

Balenciaga’s Opera Derbies.

Other pieces in the Exclusive Release capsule include the Danielle earrings, named after original Cristobal Balenciaga muse Danielle Slavik, whom Demna brought back to the runway for this couture show), plus a series of chain link chokers, bracelets, earrings and rings, plus eyewear and facewear that includes Balenciaga’s infamous face shield and eye mask from last year’s couture collection.

The Danielle earrings.

Key looks from the couture collection, especially those in denim, were also listed on the website as available for immediate customization at Balenciaga’s couture boutique.