Alexander Wang Reintroduces Menswear Collection, Launches New Sneaker

Alexander Wang has relaunched its menswear line after several years without the category.

According to the New York-based designer label, the new pre-fall 2023 collection reintroduces Wang’s menswear with a full line of ready-to-wear, suiting and a new shoe. The company added that it will continue to release menswear for pre-collections in the future.

As for the shoes, Alexander Wang has released the new Hoop Sneaker in three colors. The basketball-inspired silhouette comes in black and white leather as well as a silver glitter colorway. Each lace-up sneaker features padded pods, comfort footbed and a lightweight, sculpted rubber outsole in a semi-shine finish. Alexander Wang’s new Hoop Sneaker retails between $595 and $650 and comes in sizes 35 through 44.

As for the rest of the collection, this season draws inspiration from ‘90s athletic silhouettes and sportswear and presents looks infused with a mix of rugged styling and soft materials. Pieces like the glitter spray dense fleece sweats and open-styled black leather cropped vests nod to a more provocative aesthetic.

Alexander Wang’s new Hoop Sneaker in Glitter. Courtesy of Alexander Wang

The suiting category has been reimagined with boxier and oversized fits, adding an element of casualness to the typically tailored silhouettes. The custom Wang dollar print is showcased on silk shirting and silk boxer shorts, while tracksuits are crafted from heavy-shine silk fabric with reflective piping details, while terry cloth is applied to traditional sportswear such as pullovers and zip-ups.

This launch comes nearly a year after the controversial designer announced he had signed a new, 15-year lease with The Howard Hughes Corporation to open a 46,000 square foot global headquarters and showroom. The space is located at the Fulton Market Building in the Seaport neighborhood of Manhattan.

This new deal sees the company move its offices from 386 Broadway to the entire top floor, including a 5,000-sq.-ft patio, of the historic building. According to The Howard Hughes Corporation, the company was anticipated to move in sometime this year.

The move marked a new step in the designer’s relaunch after hitting scandal in late 2020. Wang, who launched his eponymous label in 2005, was accused of alleged sexual misconduct in Dec. 2020 by several male and trans models. Exposed by Instagram account Sh*t Model Management, the post contained a series of images that each purported to detail alleged instances of sexual misconduct on the part of Wang.

The designer has made several statements since, calling the accusations “baseless and grotesquely false.”

The designer, who mostly went quiet after the allegations, made a return to the fashion scene last April, staging a show in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. This was the first runway show for the designer since 2019, where he showcased his fall/winter 2022 collection.

In September, Wang sold minority stakes of his company to two Chinese investors: fashion conglomerate Youngor Group, and venture capital firm Challenjers Capital. With the investment, the Alexander Wang brand said at the time that it would continue to expand its global presence, with a focus on global retail stores and continued investments in e-commerce, marketing and innovation.