Crocs and Salehe Bembury Welcome Summer With Textured ‘Citrus Milk’ Pollex Slides

Crocs and Salehe Bembury are joining forces again on a new textured shoe — this time, with a summer-worthy twist.

The duo’s latest footwear launch consists of the new Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide, a matte foam slip-on slide with rounded footbeds. Like past Pollex Clog launches for the FNAA-winning brand, its new $70 style features textured outsoles and wide toe straps covered in concave ridges inspired by Bembury’s own fingerprints.

The shoe’s debut colorway also comes with a burst of summer flair: a light orange hue called “Citrus Milk,” vibrantly seen in its accompanying campaign shot by David LaChapelle.

Currently, the shoe is available for fans to purchase in a drawing on Crocs’ website. Shoppers can enter the launch online until June 1, when they’ll then be notified if they have been selected. Quantities of the slides will be limited to one pair per individual.

The Pollex Slide announcement follows Bembury’s new 2023 title: creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection.

Since 2021, the designer and Crocs have released numerous fingerprint-ridged iterations of its perforated round-toed clogs in a wide range of colors, including “Tide” blue, “Urchin” gray, “Cobbler” yellow and “Stratus” white.

Bembury is the most consistent collaborator for Crocs, which has extended its slate of collaborators since the late 2010s. The comfort-focused footwear brand has launched co-branded and limited-edition shoes with a range of labels, celebrities and characters, including “Pokémon,” Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley, “Harry Potter,” Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber.

