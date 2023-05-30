Converse and Sky High Farm Workwear Drop Third Part of Chuck 70 Collaboration

Converse teamed up with Sky High Farm Workwear once again to create a new colorway of their Chuck 70 sneaker collaboration.

The collaboration supports Sky High Farm’s mission to expand access to healthy, fresh food and invest in pathways towards food sovereignty, feeding communities in need. The third drop saw the release of an all-white colorway crafted of SHF Workwear and 12oz cotton canvas.

The style features Sky High Farm Workwear’s playful “Strawberry-Moon” logo on one side and the instantly recognizable All-Star logo detailing on the other framed by Sky High Farm’s ethos “Feed your neighbor, love your neighbor.” Also included in the new design is the addition of white and black star-printed laces, offering the shoe a whimsical touch.

The black Chuck 70 colorway was released back in 2022 when the two brands first collaborated, followed swiftly by the light blue design.

Additionally, the sneakers include OrthoLite insoles for comfort and a custom eye-catching star motif. The unisex high-top style is available in a wide range of sizes and retails for $150.00.

Born out of necessity for healthy and accessible food, Sky High Farm was founded by artist Dan Colen and came to be as part of his creative practice, evolving into the hub it is today through a process of exploration and collaboration. The 30-acre nonprofit farm has become a reliable food source for communities in need, donating 100% of its vegetables and protein. Since 2011, we have donated over 100,000 lbs of veggies and 65,000 lbs of animal protein to food pantries, food banks, and other food access organizations around New York State.

Beyond their collaboration with Converse, Sky High Farm Universe has also worked alongside top names in fashion and footwear including Balenciaga, Bogs, Denim Tears, Dickies, Erewhon and Quil Lemons among others. Similarly, Converse has collaborated with a multitude of other brands in 2023 thus far including ADER error, Rick Owens, Devin Booker, Stüssy, DRKSHDW, FRGMT and Patta among a whole slew of others.

Converse x Sky High Farm Workwear Chuck 70 sneakers are available for purchase online now on both Converse and Sky High Farms’ websites.

PHOTOS: See more of Converse’s latest collaborations.

