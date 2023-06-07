ThredUp & ‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Team Up to Sell Pieces From Her Closet

Obsessed with Portia’s Gen Z style on the past season of “White Lotus?” Well, now you can shop actress Haley Lu Richardson’s closet, who played the viral character, courtesy of the ThredUp.

Richardson teamed up with ThredUp on an an exclusive online storefront, featuring more than 100 items from her closet. Starting today, consumers shop these items exclusively on thredup.com/haley, which include pieces from brands such as Levis and Rodarte. She’s also selling the tourist t-shirt she wore while filming “The White Lotus” while in Sicily.

Another standout item? A pair of Aldo platforms that stylist Sean Knight customized for Richardson to wear to the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this year.

Haley Lu Richardson’s Aldo shoes. Courtesy of ThredUp

“My stylist of eight years customized these cutie shoes for me to wear. They are truly one of a kind! And yes, they do leave glitter everywhere you go,” she said.

ThredUp continues its mission to promote secondhand shopping to consumers. Along with closet collabs like this, the online resale platform recently launched the Fashion Footprint Calculator, a personalized tool that helps consumers calculate the total carbon impact of their closet.

The tool was inspired by ThredUp’s 2023 Resale Report, which found that 63% of Gen Zers and millennials believe they can reduce their individual footprint.

“Gen Z is one of the most environmentally conscious generations, but there is a dichotomy at play between their sustainable values and their consumption habits,” Marino told FN. “A shift is taking place where younger generations are embracing thrift to get the affordable trends they crave, but this shift away from fast fashion won’t happen overnight. We’re focused on not only meeting this generation where they are — from TikTok to our mobile app — we’re also educating them about the benefits of secondhand through campaigns and tools like the Calculator.”