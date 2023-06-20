Wednesday Holmes Creates Pride-Inspired 1460 Boot for Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens has tapped queer artist and mental health advocate Wednesday Holmes to rethink the 1460 boot for Pride Month.

Set atop Dr. Martens‘ heritage DMS sole, the new boot comes in a white and black colorway with a colorful print featuring LGBTQ+-inspired motifs, including the pride flag and the transgender symbol, along with the positive depiction of trans and non-binary individuals.

Dr. Martens x Wednesday Holmes 1460 boot. Dr. Martens

The boot is crafted of durable leather and includes rounded black capped toes, two-toned white and black lace-up closures and the brand’s instantly recognizable bright yellow welt stitching.

“I try to provide relief through art, whether that’s with rainbows, silliness, or touching messages” because “the world’s an increasingly difficult place,” said Holmes in a statement from Dr. Martens.

For the month of Pride, Dr. Martens also collaborated with LA-based artist Loveis Wise and Tokyo-based illustrator Fuyuki Kanai so that they could create limited edition 1460 boots of their own.

Dr. Martens x Wednesday Holmes collection. Dr. Martens

Wednesday Holmes is a London-based artist, designer, writer and activist. They have lent their art to support many causes. They have backed many brands over their impressive career thus far including top names like Gucci, Footlocker, Instagram, Amazon Music, J. Crew, All Birds, Gay Times x Dwell, Youth To The People and BBC among others.

In the spirit of the Pride season, the footwear brand is continuing its year-round partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth. In their 6th year of partnership with The Trevor Project, they are contributing $200,000.

Wednesday Holmes x Dr. Martens limited edition 1460 boot is available for purchase now on drmartens.com.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Dr. Martens’ collaboration with Keith Haring

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Winter Boots for Men

Best Boots for Women