Wales Bonner Reveals Runway Exclusive Ugg Slippers During Paris Fashion Week Show

At her spring/summer 2024 runway show in Paris last week, British-Jamaican designer Grace Wales Bonner outfitted some of her models in a reimagined Ugg style.

Showcased on several of the show’s runway models, the Ugg sheepskin Ascot slipper rounded out an offering that boasted hand-embroidered clear quartz crystals in line with Wales Bonner luxury codes and emphasis on handcraft. The styles could be seen in black and its classic chestnut brown color.

The custom Ascot slippers featured in the Wales Bonner spring/summer 2024 show were created exclusively for the runway and will not be for sale, Ugg said in a statement.

Wales Bonner’s latest collection is an ode to long journeys and life missions, a celebration of soulful pursuits and inspired movement. Dubbed “Marathon,” the collection serves an ode to the legendary long-distance runners of Ethiopia and Kenya.

The codes of Wales Bonner remain steadfast in this collection, with signature shirting issued in gradient stripes, while hybrid tailoring in earthen brown wool is enlivened by radiant blue satin and sportswear finishes. Equestrian themes can also be seen throughout in check outerwear, rawhide skirts, bouclé knitwear, and calfskin riding boots made in partnership with Himco in Italy.

A model wears the Ugg Ascot slipper customized for Wales Bonner’s spring/summer 2024 runway show. Daniele Oberrauch / Gorun

Meanwhile, the ongoing partnership with Adidas Originals yields a sporty influence with Mac coats and British checks. Special tribute is paid to Haile Gebreselassie’s winning run at the Berlin Marathon in 2008, with a replica of his Adidas Neftenga shoe signed with the world-record breaking time.

This latest collection with Adidas follows the release of the duo’s “Land of Wood and Water” spring/summer 2023 collection earlier this month.

For the current footwear offering, Bonner reimagines two archival Adidas classics. This season, the WB Samba returns in two distinct makeups: one in a neutral color palette with a nubuck upper and leather stripes, the other coming replete with a silver leather upper and crochet stripes. In addition, the WB SL72 Knit sees the British designer recontextualize the retro Adidas runner with a knitted upper, and arrives in two distinct colorways which pay homage to Jamaican culture.

Bonner’s first collection with Adidas debuted during her fall 2020 show at London Fashion Week.