Vans Teases ‘Barbie’ Collection Ahead of Movie Premiere

Vans is teasing a new Barbie collaboration just a few days before the release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie.

Little is known about the collaboration still, but Vans launched a page on their website dedicated to the upcoming partnership. The webpage features co-branded Vans and Barbie logo detailing with a button you can press to be notified of more updates through email.

“Get ready to play with Barbie x Vans,” reads the announcement.

It’s likely the collaborative work will release this month, joining the Barbie mania. With the film’s release only weeks away, many brands have been capitalizing off of the doll, creating a host of hot pink-themed collections that cater to your inner child.

One of the latest footwear collections to drop in collaboration with Mattel and Barbie is with Aldo. The collection features 19 pieces including footwear, handbags and accessories as seen in ranges of pink: Malibu Fuchsia, Malibu Pink and Soft BB Pink. The collection was made available to shop on June 26.

The Barbie theme has also been adopted by large-scale apparel, cosmetics, furniture and food brands. Hot Topic, Kendra Scott, OPI, Airbnb, Krispy Kream, Cold Stone, NYX, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21 and Urban Planet and Impala Skate, just to name a few, are some of the names with new Barbie-inspired collections this summer.

“Barbie” will hit theaters on July 21. The movie features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

