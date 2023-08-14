Advisory Board Crystals to Release First Shoe Collab With Vans This Week

Vans has teamed up with Advisory Board Crystals (also known as Abc.) on the label’s first-ever shoe collaboration.

For this tie-up, the footwear brand challenged the L.A.-based fashion brand to reinterpret one of its lesser-known styles, the EVDNT sneaker, in what Abc. co-founder Remington Guest called a “true collaboration.”

According to Guest, this project has been in the works since 2019, but with COVID-related delays and the number of custom components developed for the collection, the drop was pushed to this year.

“We were actually supposed to be the launch partner for the EVDNT UltimateWaffle debut in 2021, so we had a long lead time,” Guest admitted to FN in an interview. “But, the EVDNT was a huge challenge because we didn’t want to do just an update colorway and logo swap, we wanted to do a true collaboration. So, we worked through COVID remotely and developed many custom components to the point where [Vans] said ‘this was the most complicated shoe we’ve ever worked on.’ The amount of people involved in this shoe is kind of insane. But ultimately, we went through a few iterations, but I think we ended up on the best version of the sneaker. We’re happy how it turned out.”

The Vans x Advisory Board Crystals “Miracle Conditions” EVDNT sneaker. Courtesy of Advisory Board Crystals

As for the design itself, the new Vans x Advisory Board Crystals “Miracle Conditions” EVDNT sneaker features fire opal-inspired details like transparent holographics, reflective properties, opal patterns and custom Swarovski eyelets. The shoe also features a custom Abc. lace lock, signature pull tabs, collaborative branding and transparent sole.

Along with the sneakers, the duo has also teamed up on a range of apparel and accessories. The collection includes outerwear, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, shorts, pants, necklaces and bags. Guest said the apparel was designed to “complement” the shoes and feature similar design language like Swarovski rivets, multilayered holographic patches, and fire opal references and graphics.

A closer look at the Vans x Advisory Board Crystals “Miracle Conditions” EVDNT sneaker. Courtesy of Advisory Board Crystals

As for what’s next, Guest noted that another drop with Vans will come later this year in November. “We’ll be showing a teaser of the next shoe in our fall lookbook,” the designer said. “I will say our next shoe will be a more classic model when you think of Vans. And we’ve carried over some of the design elements seen in this first model.”

The Vans x Advisory Board Crystals “Miracle Conditions” EVDNT sneaker, which retails for $175, will release on Aug. 17.