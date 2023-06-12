Ugg Boots and Slippers Get a Patchwork Makeover in The Elder Statesman’s Pre-Holiday 2023 Collection

Ugg is teaming up again with The Elder Statesman for a second trippy, colorful collaboration.

Inspired by their mutual southern California roots, Elder Statesman creative director Bailey Hunter put his own spin on Ugg’s signature comfort-focused shoes with a burst of psychedelic influences, seen in the brand’s pre-holiday 2023 lookbook.

Ugg x The Elder Statesman’s pre-holiday 2023 collection. Courtesy of The Elder Statesman

The resulting lineup finds the co-branded shoes — set for purchase in October — paired with the luxury label’s latest offerings of striped, floral-accented and plaid knitwear and separates, slouchy suiting and maxi dresses in a rainbow of hues, most prominently red, yellow, blue, orange, pink, brown and green.

Within the lookbook, Ugg’s staple flat slippers and monochrome foam clogs provide a neutral contrast in hues of tan, black and deep navy blue. However, there are multiple styles that receive an Elder Statesman makeover, like its flat $90 Scuff slippers cast in patchwork blueprints.

The brand’s staple $110 Tasman slippers are also revamped with a spongy and wispy sheepskin patchwork across their rounded toes in mixed hues of red, yellow, green and blue.

Ugg x The Elder Statesman’s pre-holiday 2023 collection. Courtesy of The Elder Statesman

However, the greatest change comes from Ugg’s latest hit shoe: the $140 Ultra Mini boots. The trendy style is given a burst of color from scribbled darning-style embroidery in red, yellow and blue, creating an artistic DIY feel.

On the boot front, the brand also appears to be launching a knee-high boot covered in blue, yellow, green, black, tan and red, with white raised soles and short heels forming its base.

Ugg x The Elder Statesman’s pre-holiday 2023 collection. Courtesy of The Elder Statesman

Previously, Ugg was tapped by The Elder Statesman for its pre-fall 2023 lookbook, released in January. On that occasion, the brand sourced local Californian artists to revamp 16 pairs of Ugg shoes with untraditional mediums like beads, hand-woven basketry, metal and glass. Though they were not available for purchase, the styles shown made a splash on social media and affirmed both Californian brands’ mutual appreciation for each other.

Ugg’s second Elder Statesman collaboration marks the brand’s latest for 2023. So far this year, Ugg has also tapped Opening Ceremony, Telfar, Madhappy and Feng Chen Wang for co-branded collections and product launches. This month the brand also released its vibrant Pride 2023 collection, complete with an inclusive campaign starring TikTok influencer Davis Burleson, in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.