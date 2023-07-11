TYR Releases Limited-Edition Sneaker to Benefit Operation Underground Railroad

TYR has launched its first-ever custom collaboration with global charity Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).

According to the athletic brand, the collaboration includes the release of a limited-edition O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer with 100 percent of the profit will be donated directly to the non-profit organization, which fights against all human trafficking.

Beginning today, TYR said its new limited edition CXT-1 Trainer with a signature O.U.R. black and yellow design are available for purchase for $150 via TYR’s website. In addition to the shoe, TYR said it will host an all-day workout fundraising event with O.U.R. in Madison, Wis. during the CrossFit Games.

TYR added that athletes of all levels are invited to join the fight against child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation by participating in twelve unique “Hero” workouts at the “TYR House” inside Connex Gym at the CrossFit Games. The workouts, which will take place throughout the day, are open to the public and those interested in participating can register by going to TheTYRHouse.com.

Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR, said in a statement that he is “proud” to join forces with O.U.R. “We are excited to donate 100 percent of the profit from our special O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer and make an even greater impact on the quality of the lives of others,” DiLorenzo said. “Our customers represent strength, and we look forward to seeing them wear this shoe to show their support for this pressing cause.”

Matt Osborne, president and COO of O.U.R. added in a statement that the company is “incredibly thankful” for this new collaboration. “The proceeds from this collaboration with TYR will help us continue to pursue our mission to rescue victims of trafficking who desperately need our help,” Osborne said.