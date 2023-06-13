Teva Releases Sandal Collab With Misa Hylton at Macy’s

Teva has launched a new sandal capsule collection with renowned fashion icon Misa Hylton.

According to the footwear brand, the collection celebrates Hylton’s signature style, delivering one-of-a-kind takes on two fashion-forward Teva sandal silhouettes: the Flatform Universal and Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator.

The collection, which will be sold at Macy’s, features luxe details, vibrant graphics and unique metal hardware on Teva’s signature strapping system.



More specifically, the limited-edition Flatform Universal, which retails for $80, features straps based on graphic sketches, mixed with rich colored abstract paints, and premium gold metal hardware.



And the new evolution of the Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator, which retails for $135, is accented in peach blossom tones, soft suede details, and pops of luxe gold metal.

“I have a deep appreciation for bold and vibrant prints, as well as Japanese graffiti, which not only celebrate my heritage but also reflect my passion for Hip Hop style and culture,” Hylton said in a statement. “When designing for the Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration, I wanted to infuse these elements to create a timeless collector’s item – a small piece of my world – that can be dressed up or down, offering versatility and flexibility, while remaining unique and original.”

Misa Hylton. Courtesy of Teva

With over 30 years of experience, Hylton has been a “renaissance” woman at the forefront of seismic shifts in fashion, music and culture.

She is acclaimed for creating iconic looks such as the purple pastie-and-pantsuit ensemble worn by Lil’ Kim at MTV’s 1999 Video Music Award and Beyoncé’s leather MCM bustier and trench coat worn in the 2018 “Apesh*t” music video.

In addition to designing custom pieces for shows such as “Insecure” and the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Hylton’s impact has been felt worldwide over the last three decades. She continues to inspire generations via her work as a global creative partner at MCM and her Macy’s “Icons of Style” collection. She is also the founder of the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, a non-profit which offers education for creatives looking to build a successful career in the fashion world. In 2019, her impact on the fashion industry was even celebrated in the documentary “The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion.”

Misa Hylton (left) with model. Courtesy of Teva

“What we choose to wear and the combination of how we wear these items together weaves a subtle story about who we are as an individual,” Anders Bergstrom, VP and Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands. “Through our collaboration with Misa Hylton, we want our consumers to own and celebrate their individual style without having to sacrifice comfort for fashion, while still creating a collection that empowers you to take on all your everyday adventures.”

The new Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration is available exclusively at Macy’s, Macys.com and Teva.com.