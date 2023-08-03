Swarovski Recreates Cinderella’s Iconic Crystal Slipper for Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Swarvoski is joining in on Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations. To honor the milestone, Swarovski is contributing a replica of the bespoke solid crystal slipper, which was created for Disney’s 2015 “Cinderella” live-action movie. The contribution is in support of Make-A-Wish.

The iconic shoe was created by eight Swarovski craftspeople at their headquarters in the Austrian Alps. The slipper took 150 hours to make, featuring 221 facets, and is hewn from solid Aurora Borealis crystal.

“What inspired me to recreate Cinderella’s iconic crystal slipper for Disney100 is the name of the charity and the idea of a wish,” said Swarovski’s global creative director, Giovanna Engelbert. “And of course, the slipper is the most famous shoe in the world. It is transformative and full of magic, so it was the perfect way to unite the world of Swarovski with the world of Disney.”

Disney and Swarovski have been teaming up since 2005, with the crystal company creating figurines of some of Disney’s most famous characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, and Goofy.

In addition, Swarovski will launch its Disney100 x Swarovski collection of jewelry and home décor products later this year.