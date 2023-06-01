Superga Welcomes Summer With ‘Barbie’-Inspired Collection

“Barbie” and Superga have teamed up for an exclusive collection in honor of the highly anticipated movie.

The Superga x Barbie Movie collection is inspired by the iconic doll’s bright pink universe that continues to excite and empower women and children of all ages around the world. The capsule arrives with four different sneaker styles that embody Barbie’s fun and playful aesthetic.

The Superga x Barbie Movie collection.

The collection includes three versions of Supera’s signature 2750 silhouette as well as a 2802 platform sneaker.

The first 2750 sneaker features a cotton canvas upper and a Barbie-inspired illustrated print with summer symbols like beach toys, rollerblades, palm trees, flamingos, ice cream, stars, hearts and the movie’s logo in a pink-themed palette. The shoe also includes a pink Superga logo and a white sole.

The second 2750 style boasts a white cotton canvas upper with three colorful Barbie-themed metal lace pins. This option also has a side jacquard pink logo label, contrasting outsole and rubber back patches.

The final 2750 sneaker arrives with a denim upper and has an all-over Barbie-inspired B-shaped print that forms a heart pattern.

Lastly, the assortment concludes with the 2802 sneaker. This style certainly stands out thanks to its 2.7-inch bright pink flatform. The bold outsole is embossed with two small clouds and Barbie’s signature B logo on the outer side. Although this style is different from the other options it still includes a logo-printed insole and customized rubber back patches.

The Superga x Barbie Movie collection will be available on June 6 in Superga stores worldwide and online on www.superga.com.

Margot Robbie in “Barbie.” ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

“Barbie” will step into theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

