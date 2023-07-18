Sperry and Natural Light’s New Collaboration Brings a Sustainable Twist to Beer Holders

Sperry is taking collaborations in a different — and sustainable — direction with its newest partnership.

The shoe brand has announced a new collaboration with Natural Light, the low-calorie light beer brewed by Anheuser-Busch. The duo are teaming up to transform customers’ old Sperry boat shoes into a “Brewzie” — a portable beer holder crafted with pieces of the aforementioned footwear.

Sperry and Natural Light’s beer holder. Courtesy of Sperry

The resulting pieces will include Sperry’s signature Wave-Siping technology in their bases, allowing customers’ future beverages greater stability and traction when drinking onboard a boat.

“Sperry was born on the water, and we invented the world’s first boat shoe, an iconic staple of summertime style that has been loved for generations,” said James Mackenzie, Sperry’s senior global brand marketing director, in a statement. “By teaming with Natural Light to create The Brewzie, we’ve given our fans an ingenious and responsible way to give their beloved Sperrys a new lease on life, so that they can keep making memories on the water. And they can do it while keeping that fresh Natty cool and on deck.”

This summer, customers can be chosen for the project by commenting “#NattyBrewzie” and “#Sweepstakes” until Aug. 7 on Natural Light’s Instagram post dedicated to the collaboration. From the comments, 165 users — aged 21 and older, of course — will be chosen to only upcycle their Authentic Original and Leeward boat shoe styles upon receiving a message with a shipping label from the brand’s Captain Natty mascot. The resulting Brewzies will be sent to the aforementioned customers upon completion — as well as a discount code for 30% on a new pair of Sperry shoes that can be redeemed on the brand’s website.

The Natural Light collaboration is Sperry’s latest this year, following a string of co-branded shoe collections, limited-edition drops and releases. In 2023, the brand has already launched products with labels including Beams Plus, Amazon’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Rowing Blazers and Pleasures, among numerous others.