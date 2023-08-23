×
Read Next: Gemma Chan Laces Into Louis Vuitton Booties for ‘Diablo 4’ Panel at Gamescom 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Sperry and Dormie Golf Workshop Announce Giveaway of Limited-Edition Gold Cup Driver Covers

Sperry, boat shoe, leather, moccasin.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Lori Harvey attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix ‚ÄúFull Swing‚Äù Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Lori Harvey attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix ‚ÄúFull Swing‚Äù Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Serena Williams attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix ‚ÄúFull Swing‚Äù Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Serena Williams attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix ‚ÄúFull Swing‚Äù Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)
View Gallery
View Gallery22 Images
Share

Sperry teamed up with Dormie Golf Workshop to create three limited-edition Sperry Gold Cup driver covers that both golf and footwear fans can get behind.

The driver covers are crafted of lush deep brown leather and aim to mimic the silhouette of Sperry’s iconic Gold Cup boat shoes. Additional features include Sperry’s instantly recognizable moccasin stitching.

The companies are holding a joint giveaway to win a Sperry-inspired headcover and a pair of Sperry Gold Cup boat shoes. As previously mentioned, the collaborative covers are limited and cannot be purchased online.

To win the competition, prospective participants will have to follow both companies on their official Instagrams, like the collaboration announcement post, and tag 3 friends in the comments. 5 bonus entries if you repost the photo to your story. The contest ends on Aug. 25.

Sperry, boat shoe, leather, moccasin.
Sperry’s Gold Cup boat shoes.Sperry

Founded in 1935 by Paul Sperry, Sperry is an American footwear brand based in Waltham, Mass., that created the first-ever boat shoes out of necessity for non-slip footwear while on board. Paul and his family have a long history of boating and seafarer culture. Today, Sperry has opened two specialty stores and 40 outlet stores all across the United States. The brand has cemented itself as a top footwear provider and a household name. For over 88 years, Sperry has been providing footwear for helmsmen and seafarers alike.

Conceived by brothers Jeff and Todd Bishop and founded on a love of all things golf, Dormie Golf Workshop offers customers unique golf covers that can be personalized. The company, which was founded in 2014, focuses on maintaining quality, individuality, and attention to detail with every handmade piece.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Loafers for Women

Best Loafers for Men

Rick Blackshaw
Sperry’s New Identity
View Gallery7 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sperry and Dormie Golf Workshop Announce Giveaway of Driver Covers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad