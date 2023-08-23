Sperry and Dormie Golf Workshop Announce Giveaway of Limited-Edition Gold Cup Driver Covers

Sperry teamed up with Dormie Golf Workshop to create three limited-edition Sperry Gold Cup driver covers that both golf and footwear fans can get behind.

The driver covers are crafted of lush deep brown leather and aim to mimic the silhouette of Sperry’s iconic Gold Cup boat shoes. Additional features include Sperry’s instantly recognizable moccasin stitching.

The companies are holding a joint giveaway to win a Sperry-inspired headcover and a pair of Sperry Gold Cup boat shoes. As previously mentioned, the collaborative covers are limited and cannot be purchased online.

To win the competition, prospective participants will have to follow both companies on their official Instagrams, like the collaboration announcement post, and tag 3 friends in the comments. 5 bonus entries if you repost the photo to your story. The contest ends on Aug. 25.

Sperry’s Gold Cup boat shoes. Sperry

Founded in 1935 by Paul Sperry, Sperry is an American footwear brand based in Waltham, Mass., that created the first-ever boat shoes out of necessity for non-slip footwear while on board. Paul and his family have a long history of boating and seafarer culture. Today, Sperry has opened two specialty stores and 40 outlet stores all across the United States. The brand has cemented itself as a top footwear provider and a household name. For over 88 years, Sperry has been providing footwear for helmsmen and seafarers alike.

Conceived by brothers Jeff and Todd Bishop and founded on a love of all things golf, Dormie Golf Workshop offers customers unique golf covers that can be personalized. The company, which was founded in 2014, focuses on maintaining quality, individuality, and attention to detail with every handmade piece.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

