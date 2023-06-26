Sperry and Beam Plus Celebrate the Launch of New Mil CVO Shoe in Paris

Sperry is taking a true turn for the nautical with its latest collaboration.

The American shoe brand has joined forces with Japanese retailer Beam Plus for a limited-edition collaboration, spotlighting Sperry’s CVO shoe. To celebrate their partnership, they threw a party on a boat near the Bastille in Paris during Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, co-hosted with Project Trade Show.

Guests attend Sperry x Beam Plus’ Mil CVO shoe collaboration launch at Paris Fashion Week Men’s on June 25, 2023. Courtesy of Sperry

Sperry x Beam Plus’s new Mil CVO style, which retails for ¥13,200 (approximately $92 USD), features round-toed canvas CVO uppers with flat rubber soles. The pair is complete with woven front laces, and comes in three colors — dark brown, deep navy blue and ivory — that pay tribute to the style’s heritage.

Sperry x Beam Plus’ Mil CVO collaboration campaign. Courtesy of Sperry

“By bringing together Sperry’s craftsmanship and long history with the U.S. Navy and the expertise of BEAMS PLUS, fans of authentic style can enjoy the opportunity to own this remarkable piece of fashion history,” said Sperry’s CMO, Elizabeth Drori, in a statement. “We are confident that our customers will appreciate the attention to detail and exclusivity of this limited-edition release.”

Indeed, the shoe came about as an homage to Sperry’s own history in the nautical world. The CVO was originally made as the first non-slip deck shoe that founder Paul Sperry created himself in 1935.

Sperry x Beam Plus’ Mil CVO shoes. Courtesy of Sperry

The pair was also the standard issued shoe for U.S. Navy shipmen in the 1940s during World War 2, and was even made with the original ’40s tooling for added authenticity, according to a brand statement.

For additional tribute, Sperry and Beam’s Mil CVO shoes include vintage-inspired, co-branded prints on their insoles, as well as a shoebox inspired by Sperry’s archival packaging.

Sperry x Beam Plus’ Mil CVO shoes at Paris Fashion Week Men’s on June 25, 2023. Courtesy of Sperry

Sperry x Beam Plus’ Mil CVO shoes are now available at Beam Plus’ stores and website.