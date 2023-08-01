Skechers Get the ‘Snoop Touch’ With New Snoop Dogg Sneaker Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Skechers is expanding its partnership with Snoop Dogg with a new collaborative collection.

Just months after the entertainment icon starred in the footwear brand’s Super Bowl commercial, Snoop Dogg has launched a new shoe collaboration with Skechers as part of a multi-year partnership.

According to the footwear brand, the new collaborative sneakers “capture Snoop’s aesthetic” through an array of streetwear and athletic style footwear. For this collection, Skechers said that the rapper explored its showroom, selecting silhouettes that best fit his taste, and “Snoopifed” them with unique materials, colorways, and prints that mirror his style.

The resulting four-piece capsule includes the Skechers Stamina – Snoop 91, a retro style sneaker featuring suede and mesh blended upper with a multi-material and colored trim; and the Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins – Snoop One OG, a leather bungee shoe featuring the footwear brand’s Exclusive Heel Pillow as well as a smoke printed graphic on the heel counter and “Snoop S” branding on the toe bumper.

Snoop Dogg with his new Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins – Snoop One OG sneakers. Courtesy of Skechers

There is also the Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins – Snoop One Double G, which features bungee laces and Skechers Exclusive Heel Pillow as well as a bandana print on the leather, along with the “Snoop S” branding on the toe bumper; and the Skechers Go Run Swirl Tech – Dizzie, a tech shoe featuring Hyper Burst Glide Step with hot melt overlays and Swirl Tech midsoles.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said in a statement that the company was already working on this line of sneakers before the Super Bowl commercial debuted in February. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership,” Greenberg said.

Snoop Dogg wearing the Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins – Snoop One Double G sneakers. Courtesy of Skechers

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop Dogg added in a separate statement. “Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

The initial OG and Remix Capsule of unisex styles from Skechers x Snoop Dogg is available now at Skechers.com and Skechers retail stores in the United States, and is rolling out to specialty stores, as well as Skechers stores and websites.

The new Skechers Go Run Swirl Tech – Dizzie sneakers. JEFF NELSON

Two additional limited-edition capsules are scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, including a collectors’ capsule featuring Snoop Dogg’s iconic NFT character Dr. Bombay.

This release is the latest celebrity collaboration for the footwear brand. Earlier this month, Skechers launched a sneaker collection with “Emily in Paris” and “Joy Ride” star Ashley Park.

Snoop Dogg is part of Skechers’ roster of ambassadors including Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; musicians Ava Max, Doja Cat and Willie Nelson; and a slate of retired sports stars such as former football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; boxer Sugar Ray Leonard; NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace and regional endorses.

